How To Get a Beautiful Hairstyle With Less Hair Damage

WETHRIVV™ expands portfolio to include topical hair serum specifically designed for men and women. Doylestown, PA - The aesthetic and wellness space has experienced a massive shift. Research shows that due to increasing awareness, consumers are now looking to use all natural products that show real results. Sanjay Batra, PhD, FACC and Amy Batra, experts in aesthetics and regenerative medicine, are pleased to launch REVIVV™ - a natural, drug-free solution to hair loss for men and women. Dr. Sanjay Batra said on the product, "After spending over 2 years developing, optimizing, and testing this formula with leading dermatologist, Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, we are delighted to offer REVIVV to consumers worldwide. Every aspect of the product has been designed to bring maximum results while providing ease of application. We've included a broad spectrum of the best proven natural ingredients for hair growth in our formula, using effective concentrations and creating a specific formula for men and women."

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO