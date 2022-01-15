ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

By GLENN GAMBOA, HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writers
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — The late Betty White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their furry friends. Her most far-reaching contribution, though, may be yet...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Los Angeles Zoo Association Flooded With $70,000 In Donations On Betty White’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
Person
Robin
Person
Betty White
Person
Mark Hamill
Alpena News

Hillman NJHS raises money for animal shelter

National Junior Honor Society Members Madelyn Oswald and Aubrey Weiland hosted a bottle drive in Hillman to raise money for their community service. They were able to raise $252 to support The Elk Country Animal Shelter of Atlanta. The animal shelter appreciated the donation and thanked the members for taking the time to support their cause. The girls appreciate the Hillman community’s continued support.
ATLANTA, MI
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Animal Shelters, At Or Near Capacity, Hope Betty White Challenge Leads To Forever Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. Happy Birthday Betty White ❤️ In honor of this pioneering animal activist's 100th birthday, take the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Donate $5 to an animal rescue/shelter — like ACCT, the Philly region’s largest animal care & control service provider! 🐾 https://t.co/P00p7cccbU pic.twitter.com/pp1ZUedJjd — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) January 17, 2022 White will always be known for her award-winning comedic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myrgv.com

Raising awareness, and a glass: Mission brewery introduces new ‘tlacuaches’ brew to benefit animal rescue

MISSION — Locally owned business the 5X5 Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser and food drive here Saturday to help Yaqui Animal Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter based in Sullivan City, while also raising awareness about the only North American marsupial and the Rio Grande Valley’s unofficial mascot — the opossum, or tlacuache, as they are better known throughout South Texas.
MISSION, TX
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Charity#Ap#American Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
KIDS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
marriage.com

What to Do When a Woman Is Flirting With Your Husband

So a friend invites you to her wedding anniversary. You’re excited since your entire friend’s circle will be there. But then again, so will be Anne with all her antics. Anne is a good friend, but lately, she’s been acting strangely whenever your husband is around. Am...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
411mania.com

Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe

Don West has confirmed that his cancer has returned, taking to social media to do so. As noted late last month, Jeff Jarrett had posted to social media to say he’d spoken with West, who was “back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time.”
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy