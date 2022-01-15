ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

By AAMER MADHANI, NOMAAN MERCHANT, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House. White House Press...

AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar Vows ‘Consequences’ If Putin Attacks Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White House warns that a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen at any moment. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar just returned from a visit to Ukraine with a bi-partisan group of senators, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s border, Klobuchar told WCCO’s Esme Murphy that she agrees Russian President Vladimir Putin could be on the verge of an attack. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (credit: CBS) “One of the reasons we went was to send a clear message that if he does this there’s going to be consequences, and if he’s betting on the fact that Washington’s divided, that’s not gonna work,” Klobuchar said. She is the co-author of legislation that would impose sanctions on President Putin, senior military officials and the Russian banking sector if Russia acts against Ukraine.
The Independent

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.Mr Heappey said it is not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage in combat with the Russian military, but he added the Ukrainians are “ready to fight for every inch of their country”.Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package...
AFP

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said on a day-long visit to Ukraine.
AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
The Independent

US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn't as clear

President Joe Biden largely has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine But when it comes to what exactly the United States and Europe are willing to do, the allies haven't looked as united.Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses. A British military flight taking weapons to Ukraine on Monday flew around German airspace rather...
WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
The Independent

Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing their the two countries' cooperation on international issues, including the Syrian crisis.Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks in the Kremlin Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism."Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.Moscow has performed a delicate balancing act, maintaining contacts with Iran...
