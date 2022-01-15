White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White House warns that a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen at any moment. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar just returned from a visit to Ukraine with a bi-partisan group of senators, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s border, Klobuchar told WCCO’s Esme Murphy that she agrees Russian President Vladimir Putin could be on the verge of an attack. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (credit: CBS) “One of the reasons we went was to send a clear message that if he does this there’s going to be consequences, and if he’s betting on the fact that Washington’s divided, that’s not gonna work,” Klobuchar said. She is the co-author of legislation that would impose sanctions on President Putin, senior military officials and the Russian banking sector if Russia acts against Ukraine.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 12 HOURS AGO