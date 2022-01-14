ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in squad as Leinster return to action

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland captain Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster squad after a two-month injury lay-off for Sunday's Champions Cup match at home to Montpellier. The fly-half has been named on the bench for the European encounter at the RDS Arena as...

