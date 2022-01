It has been almost six months since I joined the Ohio State community and had the honor of becoming part of President Johnson’s leadership team. Whatever one imagines beginning a new role as Provost to be, it surely would not be leading through the urgencies and uncertainties of a pandemic! While I know the past few months have been a challenge for everyone, there has been a silver lining: I’ve gotten to see this amazing community at its best under pressure. I want to share my deep sense of gratitude for all that you do for this institution, and my pride in how you have rallied together to carry out our mission while also giving back to our surrounding communities in myriad ways.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO