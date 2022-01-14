ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

UPI News

$1 million jackpot is Pennsylvania man's fourth major lottery prize

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man won a $1 million prize from a scratch off lottery ticket -- marking his fourth major lottery jackpot since 1999. Mike Luciano, 55, of Altoona, confirmed he scored a $1 million prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket Jan. 6, the fourth time he has visited Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters to collect a major prize.
ALTOONA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Winter Storm Crash

HARMONY – A 27-year-old Wattsburg Pennsylvania man is accused of drinking and driving ahead of a crash during Monday’s winter storm. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Monday evening single vehicle property damage crash on Route 474 in the Town of Harmony. Following an investigation,...
HARMONY, PA
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Pennsylvania woman killed in Herkimer County snowmobile crash

A woman was killed Friday after her snowmobile collided with a tree on a trail in the town of Webb, police reported. Webb police responded just after 2 p.m. to the crash near Carter Station on the town's snowmobile trail system, where they discovered Katelyn Needham of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, had sustained a head injury in the crash. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Tax form to arrive soon for Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier sent out a reminder on January 14th for all Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021 to monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form. The 1099 form will allow these residents to properly file their 2021 taxes. “With the arrival […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

20-year-old found dead in motel room was missing from Iredell Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.

MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road. Suzanne Kauffman, 20, of Denver, Pennsylvania, had come to North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, said Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman. Investigators said she was missing from the camp.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
chautauquatoday.com

Pennsylvania Man Fined for Illegally Taking a Deer in Ripley

A hunter from Pennsylvania recently paid a $700 penalty after he illegally took a deer in Chautauqua County. The New York State DEC reports that one of its officers received a complaint on November 22nd from a resident in the Town of Ripley who said he heard a shot close to his home the day before. When the complainant went outside to check things out, he saw a gray sedan quickly drive away. The Environmental Conservation Officer learned that the suspect was not from New York State, and he contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance. The officer then met the hunter, who admitted to illegally taking the deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from the roadway. According to the DEC, the suspect is also facing additional charges in Pennsylvania for drug possession, as the warden saw illegal drugs in the residence while investigating the deer incident. The suspect paid the fine in Ripley Town Court on January 6th.
RIPLEY, NY
Cecil Whig

Pennsylvania student struck by car after not waiting for bus warning lights

AVONDALE, PA — A student that was a little too eager to get on his bus was struck by a car Wednesday morning in West Nottingham Township according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Trooper Kevin Kochka said the unidentified 15-year-old boy was waiting for his bus in the 700 block of East Christine Road at 6:46 a.m. According to Kochka, the student did not wait for the bus to activate its warning lights before entering the road. ...
AVONDALE, PA
abc27 News

State trooper arrested in western Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced that a state trooper was arrested in Cambria County, Pennsylvania during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8. According to the press release, Trooper Scott Myers was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Father Facing Charges After Toddler Found ‘Ice Cold’ And Severely Neglected In Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after police said his toddler was found “ice cold” with no pulse in Fayette County. Police were called to the home in Georges Township Monday morning. The toddler was rushed to the hospital, hypothermic and unresponsive. A doctor later told police she was severely neglected and underweight, the criminal complaint said. According to police, every room of the house was filled with animal feces, garbage, decaying food and bugs, including the living room where the child spent most of her time and slept in the playpen. Her father Keith Kalbaugh told police he was “lazy” when it came to dressing her and unless he was able to wash her clothes, she would wear a diaper to bed. Police noted in the criminal complaint that the temperature Sunday night was 18 degrees and rose to about 25 on Monday morning. Kalbaugh told police he couldn’t remember the last time he’d taken the girl to the doctor. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and neglect.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police looking for 2 people accused of stealing from Weis

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Regional Police are trying to identify two people they say were involved in two separate thefts. The thefts happened on Dec. 4 and Dec. 29, respectively, at the Weis Markets located at 2065 Springwood Road in York Township, according to authorities. Anyone with...
YORK COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Quick Change’ Scam at Area Walmart Nets Thieves $3500: Police

A scam that has been around for years was used to trick two cashiers at a Bucks County Walmart into giving away more than $3500 to fraudsters, law enforcement officials say. A news release published on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Crimewatch site Tuesday said the cashiers were working at the Walmart on Rt. 309 in Hilltown Township Dec. 18 when they fell victim to a “quick change scam” employed by two Black men on scooters.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Police seize machine capable of producing millions of street valium pills a day

Police officers have seized a machine said to be capable of producing millions of tablets of the drug known as street valium every day.The machine was found, along with thousands of tablets of etizolam when officers raided an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire.A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirmed, and he is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.The machine seized was capable of producing...
