Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after police said his toddler was found “ice cold” with no pulse in Fayette County. Police were called to the home in Georges Township Monday morning. The toddler was rushed to the hospital, hypothermic and unresponsive. A doctor later told police she was severely neglected and underweight, the criminal complaint said. According to police, every room of the house was filled with animal feces, garbage, decaying food and bugs, including the living room where the child spent most of her time and slept in the playpen. Her father Keith Kalbaugh told police he was “lazy” when it came to dressing her and unless he was able to wash her clothes, she would wear a diaper to bed. Police noted in the criminal complaint that the temperature Sunday night was 18 degrees and rose to about 25 on Monday morning. Kalbaugh told police he couldn’t remember the last time he’d taken the girl to the doctor. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and neglect.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO