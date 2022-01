LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Gordon W. Davis has had a larger impact on the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources than just about anyone else. A local businessman who spent 10 years as an associate professor in the college, Davis and his wife, Joyce, have given a $44 million donation, which represents the single largest philanthropic donation to Texas Tech in school history and is one of the largest investments in people and programs in an agricultural college in the U.S.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO