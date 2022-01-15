What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know

Let me start with the part you already know — probably from personal experience. Omicron is surging across the U.S. We set several daily case records for new infections last week. Many of us watched friends and family — vaxxed and boosted — get infected, feeling as though the walls were closing in on us, too. “Name that infection” became the holidays’ most popular parlor game as we struggled to access rapid tests to know for sure whether our sniffles and scratchy throats were a common cold or something more sinister.

