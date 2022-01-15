ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know

By Sophie Flay
abc11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to medical experts, medical grade masks like KN95 and N95 are the most effective in protecting you from COVID-19. With the spike in cases due to the...

abc11.com

Related
austinmonthly.com

Here’s What Mask You Need for Optimal Protection Against Omicron

“We need to up our mask game,” says Dr. Elizabeth Matsui, a pediatric allergist-immunologist and epidemiologist at UT Austin. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s been offering expert advice on the best ways we can protect ourselves (and our neighbors) from Covid-19. Now, she wants to stress...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to know when buying N95 Masks

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the agency is not revising its guidance to recommend N95 or similar masks for the general public despite reports to the contrary. That being the case, health officials still say N95 masks can better protect against...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

What you need to know before you buy and wear face masks

(WSYR-TV) — Mask up, that has been the advice as we all do our part to control the spread of COVID-19. N95s offer better protection than cloth or surgical masks. KN95s are a version of N95 masks. The CDC said the N95 could filter up to 95% of particles...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know

New guidelines for face coverings are expected to make health protection and virtue signaling more costly. Americans will reportedly soon be advised to wear better-filtering and more expensive N95 and KN95 masks to curb the spread of Covid-19. Here's what you need to know about the change. The US Centers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s What Epidemiologists Want You To Know About the Best N95 Masks To Buy

Many of us have been wearing masks for nearly two years now. And still, so many questions remain. With the presence of the COVID-19 omicron variant once again throwing many parts of our lives into question, you may be wondering what mask will give you the best chance of protecting yourself and others from the virus. We know we were—so we asked an epidemiologist to name the best N95 masks to buy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetroTimes

Omicron’s surging. What you need to know.

Let me start with the part you already know — probably from personal experience. Omicron is surging across the U.S. We set several daily case records for new infections last week. Many of us watched friends and family — vaxxed and boosted — get infected, feeling as though the walls were closing in on us, too. “Name that infection” became the holidays’ most popular parlor game as we struggled to access rapid tests to know for sure whether our sniffles and scratchy throats were a common cold or something more sinister.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

What's the difference between sugar, other natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners? A food chemist explains sweet science

A quick walk down the drink aisle of any corner store reveals the incredible ingenuity of food scientists in search of sweet flavors. In some drinks you’ll find sugar. A diet soda might have an artificial or natural low-calorie sweetener. And found in nearly everything else is high fructose corn syrup, the king of U.S. sweetness. I am a chemist who studies compounds found in nature, and I am also a lover of food. With confusing food labels claiming foods and beverages to be diet, zero-sugar or with “no artificial sweeteners,” it can be confusing to know exactly what you are...
SCIENCE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Similarities and Differences

Both N95 masks and KN95 masks are made from multiple layers of synthetic material (typically a polypropylene plastic polymer) and are designed to be worn over the mouth and nose. Straps behind your ear help to hold the mask in place. Both masks must filter out and capture 95 percent of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air (hence the “95” in the names).
PUBLIC HEALTH

