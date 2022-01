Do you remember your first day of college? I do. I remember nervously pacing through the dining hall, deciding where to sit. Even behind my free “Welcome to Michigan” mask, I concealed my smile of bubbly excitement, hoping to be seen as “cool.” I was energized yet quiet, nervous yet ready, shy yet confident. But cool? I was everything but cool. Accompanied by my roommate and a few new friends from my hall, we would scan the cafeteria and debate among ourselves who to sit next to. Finally, one of us would take the leap of faith and ask, “Is this seat taken?” (which was almost always accompanied by a welcoming “No, go ahead.”)

