Since middle school, one of my resolutions every single year was to have clear skin. Now that I’m in my mid-20s, I understand a few things. First of all, that is not trackable and not in my control, so that is an impossible goal to make. But I also realize that I’ve been hoping and dreaming for clear skin for years, and this year, it’s just not my top priority.

