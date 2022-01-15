ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVSrk_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpA8M_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There’s a Winter Storm Watch that starts at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and goes to 1:00 p.m. Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fUrP_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Now if you have plans first thing Sunday morning it’ll be cold in the teens once again but it will be dry.

This colder air also sets up our region to see all snow Sunday night into Monday and a lot of it for many.

We will begin to see snow as early as 1:00 p.m. for areas south of I-70 and 3:00 p.m. for Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOBSr_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Snow accumulates around dinner time and will wrap up around Monday afternoon.

Totals are getting bigger, confidence is getting greater and yes, it’s rare that we see this much in Pittsburgh. 8″ or more of snow only happens once every 4 years and 12″ or more happens once every 14 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtx63_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Right now it looks like there’s a curve from Washington to Butler, cutting off southern parts of Allegheny, stretching north of I-80 then back down towards Indiana County through Somerset and northwestern parts of Maryland that could see half a foot to upwards of a foot of snow.

There’s a dry slot and even a brief period of freezing rain is possible for Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette Counties that could only se 4-9″ so less amounts than surrounding areas.

Things can and will probably still change and we will constantly be adjusting the forecast but a lot of models are starting to line up with one another.

The big concern is the NAM suggesting warmer air aloft which would mean less snow, but other models are pointing to colder temperatures below freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aXgg_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Whether this is 5″ or a foot of snow, roads are going to be very dangerous to travel on Sunday evening through much of the first part of Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfhpS_0dmbazV000

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

No work for some and no school Monday so if you don’t have to be on the roads stay inside or go outside and play in the snow but bundle up and be safe!

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Combo Of Freezing Drizzle/Snow Moving In To Denver

DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest. Credit CBS4 It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears. Credit CBS4 This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute. Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru. Credit CBS4 Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
