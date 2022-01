From old vines planted as far back as 1971, this is an utterly fascinating bottling. Lively aromas of gardenia and honeysuckle are soft and enveloping, then cut by yuzu rind and Asian pear flesh. The palate is framed in a chalky tension, which provides the textural platform for generous flavors of Meyer lemon curd, wet rocks and underripe melon to steal the show. Matt Kettmann.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO