Grateful in Garland

Greetings readers! I hope you all are doing well as we move into our new year. Things are going good here at the Garland Center. I am so grateful to have been able to spend some time with our dear friends from Westbrook Nutrition Site in Newton Grove this past week. Such a wonderful group of people who are filled with spirit and hope! I miss y’all already!

During this time of great uncertainty in our county we are coming together to minister to each other. COVID has changed all our lives, one way or another. We encourage each other to keep our eyes and our focus on Him. Our Lord Jesus Christ will see us through!

Let us all come together at the foot of the cross. No matter our race, no matter our denomination. I would like to encourage you all to come together Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Expo Center in Clinton. Come all who are weary, come all who need to be restored, let us all come together and stand for Christ. He is the Way, He is the Truth, He is the Light.

We can only get through with Him. Remember 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. “God is Sovereign, and He has the final say.”

Come join us Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Expo Center in Clinton. “I Will Stand for Christ Rally.” There is absolutely no admission fee. Come as you are! This rally is for the saved and the unsaved! We are looking forward to seeing you all there!

Do you need assistance paying your water bill? LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that will help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services, providing a one-time payment for eligible low-income households paid directly to the utility company. LIHWAP runs through September 2023 or until the funds are exhausted. Apply online at https://epass.nc.gov/

If there was ever a time for us to be conscientious about protecting ourselves and others from potential viruses spreading, it’s now. I’d like to stress the importance of proper hand washing and keeping ourselves well rested, well hydrated, and healthy. A special thank you to Sampson Community College NAS-1 instructor L. West for all her wonderful knowledge and direction to some of Sampson County’s future nurses. She is helping her class to understand the importance of sanitary procedures in the healthcare setting and how to use PPE (personal protective equipment). Thank you to Ms. West and all our healthcare workers for everything you do.

In closing, I want to show my gratitude to my ghostwriter who has been helping me get this article in for some time now. She tells me she doesn’t want to be acknowledged because that would take away her title as “ghostwriter”. I want to share some credit with her as she works diligently in her college courses but always is available to help me whenever I need her. Thank you, Miss Mary Smith, you are loved and appreciated.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” — Psalm 23:4

“Peace I leave with you. My peace I give you. I give to you not as the world gives. Don’t be troubled or afraid.” — John 14:27

LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!