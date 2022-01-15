ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the way to bankruptcy court?

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago

When is good news not necessarily good news? The number of bankruptcy filings are down dramatically in the United States. That sounds like good news. But is it?

According to a recent CNBC report, there were 434,540 bankruptcy filings in the U.S. in 2021, for year ending 9/30/21. This is compared to 776,674 filings in 2019, just prior to the beginning of the COVID pandemic, a 45% decrease. The total of bankruptcy filings in 2021 were actually the lowest since 1985.

That sounds like good news, doesn’t it? While there was a decrease in business filings, the dramatic decrease was in bankruptcy filings by individuals. So, your average American must have been wiser and more careful with their finances than in the past. In 2021, they must have been more able to live within their income and avoid outstanding debt that would lead to bankruptcy.

So, in spite of COVID, filings for bankruptcy in the U.S. have decreased almost fifty percent over the past couple of years. Instead of, in spite of COVID, maybe the dramatic decrease is because of COVID, or, more specifically, the government’s response to the pandemic. The CNBC report gave three ways government helped keep the number of bankruptcies low. They were lender forbearance, low interest rates, and probably most important, direct government payments.

Lender forbearance. There have been multiple government programs enacted during the pandemic delaying payments to creditors. There was a moratorium on rental evictions. Property owners could not evict renters solely for nonpayment of rent, nor charge interest or late payment penalties. The rent is still owed, but there are also rental assistance programs available.

There has also been forbearance in the pause in the payment of student loans. This includes a suspension of loan payments, a 0% interest payment, and a stop on collection of defaulted loans. The average student now owes around $30,000 in student loan debt when they graduate from college. This does not eliminate the debt, it only pauses it, which has been extended through May 1, 2022.

Low interest rates. The continued low interest rates orchestrated by the Federal Reserve have kept payments down to borrowers. Lower payments have enabled borrowers not to go further in debt. But with prices skyrocketing, the Fed has indicated that interest rates will be rising this year in the hope of slowing inflation.

Direct payments from the government. The most obvious were the stimulus checks most Americans received in April 2020, January 2021 and March 2021. These checks put thousands of extra dollars in the pockets of American families. Then there were the changes in the Child Tax Credit that raised it $1000 per child and issued payments during the year. There was also the Paycheck Protection Program that has sent almost a trillion dollars to businesses during the pandemic.

All the money sent to taxpayers and businesses due to the pandemic probably has helped many avoid bankruptcy during the past two years. But the money provided was money that the U.S. government didn’t have, while running a deficit of over $2 trillion during the two years and a total U.S. debt now almost $30 trillion.

But there’s also another problem. It seems like many people have become used to getting extra money from the government. But what if that extra money no longer comes

in? Interest rates are going higher, so the cost of borrowing will increase. Rent will be due, house payments will need to be paid, and those student loans are still outstanding, although many hope those loans will be forgiven.

But, among many in Washington, there is not a desire for more COVID financial aid. Economists know that all the money injected into the economy helped to cause the inflation we are facing today, and more will only make it even worse. So, where will that leave all those who have become used to those extra government goodies? Hopefully, not on the way to bankruptcy court.

CBS Denver

1,339 Coloradans Get $35 Million Back From Predatory Student Loan Service

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans will receive debt relief from one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers in a $1.85 million national settlement. Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office says Navient used unfair, deceptive and predatory student loan servicing practices. Navient will provide $35 million to 1,339 Coloradans and pay $260 in restitution to nearly 7,000 Colorado borrowers. Navient will also pay the state $650,000 to support future consumer protection efforts. The AG says the company acted in disregard to families it knew couldn’t pay back those loans.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | A Better Way to Fix the Student Loan Problem

John R. Brooks and Adam. J. Levitin are law professors at Georgetown University. Joe Biden isn’t making anyone happy lately when it comes to student loans. The administration sought to strike a balance last month when it announced that it was extending the Covid-related moratorium on federal student loan repayments. But the move was criticized by both moderates, who see the moratorium as unnecessary and regressive, and progressives, who think it does not go far enough and want to see outright loan forgiveness.
COLLEGES
