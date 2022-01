The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).

11 DAYS AGO