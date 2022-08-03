I tried Martha Stewart's hack for making 'the best scrambled eggs in the whole world,' and they were deliciously creamy

I tried Martha Stewart's new hack for making scrambled eggs with clarified butter. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I recently tried Martha Stewart's new favorite way to make scrambled eggs.

Stewart said using clarified butter makes "the best scrambled eggs in the whole world."

My scrambled eggs with clarified butter looked beautifully golden, and tasted silky and creamy.

I previously tried making eggs with a coffee machine, just like Martha. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

When it comes to scrambled eggs, Martha Stewart has never led me astray.

I got to interview Stewart in person just days before the lockdown hit New York City in March 2020, learning everything from how to whip up the perfect rice to the best dish Snoop Dogg taught her how to make .

But Stewart's best tip was also her most surprising. I was shocked when she revealed that she often makes her scrambled eggs with the same machine that whips up her coffee.

I put Stewart's hack to the test and made some of the fluffiest eggs I've ever tasted. So when I heard she had a brand-new way to make the best scrambled eggs, I knew I had to try it.

Stewart recently revealed she adds clarified butter to her scrambled eggs. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stewart currently loves making her scrambled eggs with clarified butter.

During her cooking demo at the "Food & Wine" Classic in Aspen , Stewart revealed that she got the idea for her new egg hack after finding a pan of leftover clarified butter in the fridge.

She had been making lobsters the day before and decided that the clarified butter would be perfect with her scrambled eggs.

"Usually scrambled eggs are overdone or not so tasty," she told the crowd during the September 2021 event. "I cooked the eggs in the clarified butter, and they looked like golden, beautiful scrambled eggs."

I had never made clarified butter before, but Stewart said it created "the best scrambled eggs in the whole world." Who could pass that up?

It was time to put Stewart's egg hack through the ultimate taste test.

Clarified butter has been melted and separated from milk solids. Vm2002/Getty Images

But wait a second, what actually is clarified butter?

"Clarified butter is unsalted butter that has been melted and separated from any of the whey or milk solids that are found in butter," Stewart explained on an episode of her former PBS show, " Martha Stewart's Cooking School."

"It will not burn as easily as regular butter because it has none of those milk solids, so it won't even brown," she adds, noting that clarified butter is a "very clear, golden liquid" with a higher smoking point.

You can even buy ghee — clarified butter that has been cooked for longer — at the supermarket. But since Stewart made her own, I decided to do the same for the purpose of this experiment.

Stewart recommends making clarified butter with Kerrygold. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

You only need two ingredients to try Stewart's scrambled eggs hack.

You'll need some eggs, obviously, as well as some butter.

Stewart said Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter clarifies nicely, so I grabbed some from my local grocery store before I started cooking.

I added knobs of butter in a saucepan to begin the clarifying process. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then it was time to get clarifying.

During her "Food & Wine" demo, Stewart described how to clarify butter in some very simple terms: "You pour off the melted butter, the butter fat, and that's your clarified butter."

Since I wasn't familiar with the process before this experiment, I got a little more clarification (see what I did there) with the help of this step-by-step article from Culinary Hill .

"Melt the butter over low heat," author Meggan Hill writes. "If the butter boils, the milk solids get dispersed throughout the fat and you won't be able to skim them off."

"Skim off the foamy milk solids that rose to the top," she continues. "What you're left with is pure butterfat."

Sounds easy enough! So I added knobs of butter to a small saucepan, turned the stove to low heat, and waited for the magic to happen.

Clarifying butter isn't a super quick task. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Clarifying butter was super easy, although it took longer than I anticipated.

Making clarified butter definitely requires some patience. Twenty minutes passed before I started seeing those foamy milk solids and could skim them off the top of the butter.

My clarified butter looked like liquid gold. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Once it was ready, I carefully transferred the clarified butter into a separate container.

You can't just dump all the butter into a cup or jar once you've removed the milk solids on top. Clarified butter also has a bottom layer, which is the released water and more milk solids.

So I used a ladle to move the clarified butter into a glass. It had a bright, gorgeous color that looked like pure liquid gold.

I should note that, in hindsight, a glass wasn't the best way to store clarified butter. I had plenty left over after making my scrambled eggs, so I'd recommend throwing your butter in a jar or Tupperware instead.

I whisked my eggs together before adding them to the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It was time to make some scrambled eggs and put Stewart's hack to the test.

First I cracked two eggs into a small bowl, sprinkled some salt on top, and gave them a quick whisk.

I drizzled some clarified butter on the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I added some of the clarified butter to my pan.

I turned my stove to low heat and waited for the butter to warm up.

I added my eggs to the pan and continuously moved them around with a rubber spatula. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then I followed Stewart's easy technique for cooking scrambled eggs.

In another "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" clip, the lifestyle expert gives her top tips for cooking the perfect scrambled eggs.

Per her advice, I first checked if the butter was warm enough by sprinkling a few drops of water on top. Stewart says that if the water sizzles, the pan is ready.

Then I added my eggs to the pan and continuously moved them around with a rubber spatula.

"You want the eggs to cook and set, but you don't want them to brown or get too hard," Stewart says in the clip. "So just stir around."

My scrambled eggs looked gorgeously fluffy. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In less than two minutes, my scrambled eggs were ready.

They looked gorgeously fluffy and golden in the pan. I couldn't wait to see how they tasted with the clarified butter.

My scrambled eggs with clarified butter were silky and creamy. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I spread my scrambled eggs on a slice of sourdough and dug in.

These scrambled eggs were absolutely delicious. They were super silky, rich, and creamy, with a texture akin to the delicious eggs I made with crème fraîche for Gordon Ramsay's breakfast sandwich .

My family tried the eggs as well and were big fans. My mom loved how "fresh and fluffy" they tasted, while my sister said the clarified butter added more depth of flavor.

Then I made some eggs with butter that hadn't been clarified. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

But this wouldn't be a true experiment without a little comparison, so I decided to make another pan of scrambled eggs without using clarified butter.

This was the first time I had made scrambled eggs with Kerrygold, which has a higher butterfat content than most US brands. So were my scrambled eggs extra creamy because the butter was clarified, or simply because the butter was higher in fat?

Let's find out.

The eggs didn't look very different in the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

After warming the butter, I once again added some eggs to the pan.

I didn't see a huge difference in appearance compared to the eggs with clarified butter, but I knew it'd really come down to the taste.

My scrambled eggs with clarified butter (top) tasted a little creamier than my eggs with regular butter (bottom). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

When I compared the scrambled eggs side by side, the ones made with clarified butter were a little silkier and fluffier.

Was there a massive difference between the two? To be honest, not really. They were both delicious, with the clarified-butter scramble tasting just a tad more flavorful and elevated.

So will I make clarified butter every week for my eggs? Nah, but I also don't need to — it can last for months in the fridge. Plus, you can use clarified butter for a number of things. My family finished our batch in a week, trying it on everything from branzino to the eggs on Ina Garten's new avocado toast .

I think using a brand with higher butterfat, like Kerrygold, and cooking on low heat is really the key to getting a plate of super fluffy scrambled eggs. But if you've got some clarified butter lying around, or have some time to whip up a batch, it'll definitely make for a delicious breakfast.

Want more cooking tips from Martha Stewart? Check out recipes and lessons from her cookbook for at-home chefs: