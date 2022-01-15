Michigan City man, woman arrested after alleged Goodwill bin theft
A Michigan City man and woman face theft and drug charges after being caught stealing donated children’s clothing from a Goodwill...www.953mnc.com
really come on goodwill gets everything on donation and they won't allow you to go through the dumpster and now you're going to prosecute some one for going through the donation bin that's what it's there for the people who are in need never really liked goodwill industry
and to top it off further goodwill charge's too much for what their trying to sell isn't worth it used when you're trying to sell it for brand new price
I am perplexed by this.. on the one side I don't agree with stealing at all but on the other I do agree that goodwill and salvation army etc charges far too much for items that was donated to them.. especially when you find out what the CEO makes at year end! because it's a non-profit organization they pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars which is supposed to be used for the needy🤬.. I've seen people refused help not because they didn't have funds but because the manager was upset that week! I went to church with him and had to remind him not everyone is out to abuse the system!
