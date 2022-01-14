ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Top Stories from the Microsoft DevOps Community – 2022.01.14

Lumia UK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top stories from the #AzureDevOps #community for 2022.01.14 are here!. Welcome back! I am Jay Gordon and every week I try to bring you the latest updates from around the DevOps on Azure community. If you have a post you’d like to have me include, I am always listening. You...

devblogs.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lumia UK

Safely Upgrade from Azure DevOps Server 2019 to Server 2020

Azure DevOps Server 2019 and 2020 use two different models for retaining builds. In Azure DevOps Server 2019, users configure retention settings for each pipeline. Organization-level defaults are applied if a pipeline is not explicitly configured for retention. Builds that are retained indefinitely or by releases are marked and handled using a common bit in the build record. It is hard to infer why a build is being retained. If it is being retained by a release, it is hard to infer which release is retaining it.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

JFrog Joined by Cloud Industry Visionaries from AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure for DevOps Cloud Days

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005487/en/. Join JFrog and cloud industry visionaries from AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, for a 3-day online event showcasing how developers can simplify and accelerate deployment of their applications. Register for free today. (Graphic: Business Wire) WHAT:. Calling...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Satya Nadella email to employees: Bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone

To: Microsoft – All Employees; All MS Store Employees FTE. Subject: Bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone. I’m thrilled to share that this morning we announced an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion. Activision Blizzard is one of the largest game publishers worldwide across console, PC and mobile, and it’s home to nearly 400 million monthly active players, along with iconic games including Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft and Diablo.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Reflexis Shifts connector for Microsoft Teams

The Reflexis Shifts connector for Teams integrates Zebra’s Reflexis Workforce Scheduler (RWS) with Microsoft Teams to create a seamless, real-time sync for the viewing, assigning, and managing shift requests. As a leading workforce management solution, RWS provides targeted and flexible scheduling management. Together with Teams, RWS helps drive worker autonomy, delivers optimized scheduling, and gives organizations a new opportunity to provide frontline workers with access to their schedules in a consistent and flexible manner.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devops#Microsoft Teams#Linkedin#Azure Community#Power Platform#Build Agent#Team Projects Fields#Picklists#Elgato Stream Deck
Lumia UK

Delivering the connected shopping experience: How Microsoft and Avanade are reimagining retail

This blog post has been co-authored by Charlie Lagervik, Principal Program Manager. Consumers today demand flexibility and convenience in how they purchase everything from groceries to home goods. In addition to shopping online, they are increasingly using mobile devices and other digital services to make in-store shopping more efficient and convenient. In response, retailers are striving to reimagine their physical store footprints to drive new and improved shopping experiences.
RETAIL
Lumia UK

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device

Legendary games, immersive interactive entertainment and publishing expertise accelerate growth in Microsoft’s Gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud. REDMOND, Wash. and Santa Monica, Calif. – Jan. 18, 2022 – With three billion people actively playing games today, and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Lumia UK

Join Microsoft Education at FETC and TCEA 2022

Today, technology plays a fundamental role in almost every area of our lives—including the ways we teach and learn. Over the past few years, we’ve seen its impact make education more dynamic, accessible, and inclusive for students around the world. As educators and school leaders continue balancing hybrid...
EDUCATION
Lumia UK

Introducing Our New Windows 11 Device Portfolio for Education

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we continue to see many bright spots of innovation and perseverance in today’s education landscape. While we recognize the value technology brings in helping address the complex challenges of today, we know that the needs of students, educators, and schools continue to evolve. Students deserve robust and accessible tools that help accelerate their learning and growth. Educators deserve technology that effectively helps inform differentiated instruction and allows more time to focus on supporting student learning and development. Schools deserve high-quality solutions that are affordable and secure.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Lumia UK

What does “open” really mean to you?

In the world we live in today, almost every announcement has the word “open” in it. Unfortunately, it feels like there are as many definitions of what “open” means as there are announcements mentioning it. Sometimes it means “we have documented our closed-source SDK from our 100 percent proprietary product”, but nothing more. Allow me to give you my definition. Plus, you can sign up for a free digital event to learn more about Microsoft's commitment to Open Source.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Elastic and Microsoft Azure: Unified Observability for Spring Boot applications

Today, we are announcing the availability of Elastic integrations for unified observability of Spring Boot applications on Azure. You can seamlessly ship Microsoft Azure Spring Cloud logs and metrics into Elastic, instrument Spring Boot applications, and monitor every step of your cloud journey. You also get a holistic view across Spring Boot applications and other logs and metrics in your cloud and on-premises environments.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards: Americas finalists

Together we are limitless. In celebration of the powerful partners who help make Microsoft Advertising successful, we’re delighted to announce the finalists for this year’s Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards in the Americas. The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards will recognize our Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work they’ve done in 2021 across various categories. New this year, we’re pleased to introduce the Social Impact Awards. This award subcategory features partners’ inspiring solutions and celebrates changemakers who drive purpose and action. The Community Response Award winners and the Marketing with Purpose Award winners will compete for our new Global Social Impact of the Year Award which will be announced at Elevate, our annual Global Partner Summit, in April 2022.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

General availability: FIPS enabled node pool in Azure Kubernetes

The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 is a US government standard that defines minimum security requirements for cryptographic modules in information technology products and systems. Azure Kubernetes (AKS) allows you to create Linux-based node pools with FIPS 140-2 enabled. Deployments running on FIPS-enabled node pools can use those cryptographic...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) in new regions

With the addition of Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) to the East Asia and Central India regions, you can now distribute your PostgreSQL database to horizontally scale queries across multiple machines using sharding. The query engine parallelizes incoming SQL queries across these servers for faster responses on large datasets. The query engine also serves applications that require greater scale and performance for typical workloads approaching or already exceeding 100 GB of data.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Top IT takeaways from Microsoft’s $68.7B acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s plan to acquire games developer Activision Blizzard, announced Jan. 18, isn’t just about gaming; it has consequences for CIOs, too. The $68.7 billion value the deal puts on Activision Blizzard is only about 3% of Microsoft’s market capitalization, and the two companies have sales and net incomes in similar proportion, so it’s not going to weigh all that heavily on Microsoft’s strategic direction.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Meet Surface Pro 8 – the most powerful 2-in-1 Surface built for Windows 11

Available from February 15. Pre-orders via select retail and online partners start today. Surface Pro 7+ will also be available through consumer retail channels. New Delhi, January 20, 2022 – Microsoft today announced that the new Surface Pro 8 will be available in the country from February 15 via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retail and online partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital. Pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 will commence today via select retail and online partners. The Surface Pro 7+ will also be available through retail and online partners from February 15.
TECHNOLOGY
Portsmouth Herald

IT Insight: Software as a Service improves day-to-day IT operations

If anything, the past two years have taught us how businesses can operate without interruption. From back-office procurement to manufacturing, forced digital transformation has accelerated our “work from anywhere” ability. This shift has left IT managers scrambling, updating devices and infrastructure but also securing this shift in safe, productive ways. With work from home users expected to triple in the next few years and with 40% of jobs already available remotely, operations in our digital world...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Generally available: Containerd support for Windows in AKS

Containerd is an industry-standard container runtime. Using containerd enhances pod creation speed as well as stability. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) now supports containerd for Windows server containers. This is available for Kubernetes version 1.20 and higher. With the general availability of Windows containerd support in AKS, Windows customer now have...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy