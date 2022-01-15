ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigils taking place in Ireland and beyond for Ashling Murphy

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yj1TJ_0dmazG6r00

Runners across the island of Ireland paused in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy on Saturday, with further vigils organised following the murder of the Co Offaly teacher.

Irish police are continuing to hunt for the killer of Ms Murphy, who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The Garda said it had made “significant progress” in its investigation but were not releasing details for operational reasons.

It is understood that gardai have identified a new person of interest, who is currently in hospital, and are waiting to speak to him.

Park Run runners in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and beyond held moments of silence on Saturday morning for Ms Murphy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQRf0_0dmazG6r00

Hundreds of people also gathered in Cork on Saturday morning for a vigil, with more planned in towns and villages across the weekend.

A vigil will also be held in London on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people gathered in the late afternoon in Tullamore, Dublin, and Belfast on Friday, as Ireland continues to reel from the murder of Ms Murphy.

Ms Murphy’s family attended a candlelit vigil near the murder scene on Friday evening.

At the event, her father Ray Murphy paid a poignant tribute to the talented young musician by performing her favourite song on the banjo.

He broke down in tears while playing the final chords of When You Were Sweet Sixteen.

Mr Murphy, along with his wife Kathleen and daughter Amy walked on the opposite side of the canal to where his daughter was assaulted and died on Wednesday.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that the murder has “united the nation in solidarity and revulsion”.

“No stone will be left unturned in terms of bringing this investigation to a completion and to bring the person responsible for this to justice,” he said on Friday.

Politicians have promised that all resources necessary will be provided to the gardai to find the killer.

The death of Ms Murphy has sparked fresh debate about the safety of women in Ireland, with many asking how such an attack could happen in broad daylight.

“We, as a society, need to face up to this. There is an epidemic of violence against women. It’s been going on for millennia, quite frankly,” Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

BBC

Ashling Murphy: Man arrested over Tullamore murder is released

A man arrested over the murder of a young teacher in Tullamore, County Offaly, has been released "and is no longer a suspect", gardaí (Irish police) have said. They said the 40-year-old had been eliminated from their enquiries. Ashling Murphy, 23, was attacked on the banks of the Grand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pledge of ‘zero tolerance’ on gender violence in wake of Ashling Murphy murder

The Irish Justice Minister has said that a “zero-tolerance” approach will be central to a new Government strategy tackling gender-based violence, as the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy continues.Irish police are still hunting for the killer of Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days to remember Ms Murphy.Her funeral will take place on Tuesday at St Brigid’s Church Mountbolus,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Teacher's killing a 'depraved act of violence'

The family of Ashling Murphy has been robbed of their "most precious gift", a priest has said at the funeral of the murdered Irish teacher. The 23-year-old was killed on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon. A "depraved act of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashling Murphy: Police making ‘significant progress’ in murder probe as vigils held across Ireland

Vigils in memory of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy are being held across Ireland, as police said they were making “significant progress” in their investigation.Thousands of people have been gathering to pay tribute to the 23-year-old, who was found dead on Wednesday. She had been going for a run on the banks of the Grand Cana in Tullamore, County Offaly. Memorials are being held there and in many other towns and cities, including Dublin and Belfast.Ms Murphy died from strangulation and Irish police are still hunting for the talented musician’s attacker.The Garda said it had made “significant progress” in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Northern Ireland politicians unite to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy

Politicians in Northern Ireland have paid solemn tribute to murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy Assembly members from across the political spectrum gathered outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont to observe a silence in memory of the murdered Co Offaly woman.A large framed picture of the talented 23-year-old musician was placed in front of the building, with a large bouquet of flowers placed on the ground beneath.The vigil took place shortly before the murder was raised at the start of Assembly business, with MLAs highlighting the need for comprehensive action to tackle violence against women.Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told...
WORLD
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Tin whistles and tears, as thousands gather for funeral of Ashling Murphy

The pupils of Ashling Murphy were in school with their teacher last week. On Tuesday, they were in a church for her funeral.The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.Hours after the funeral on Tuesday, Irish police confirmed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.People started to gather early, lining the streets of the small village of Mountbolus to say goodbye to Ms Murphy.St Brigid’s Church where the funeral Mass was held, had seen fewer sadder...
WORLD
The Independent

Partner of Ashling Murphy describes her as a ‘shining light’

The partner of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy has described her as a “shining light” who was always willing to help others and put herself last.Ryan Casey paid tribute to his girlfriend, saying she was an “incredibly loving and beautiful” person.The body of the 23-year-old was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of the talented musician and teacher in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church on Tuesday.“It is simply not possible to explain what Ashling meant to myself, her family, friends,” Mr...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ashling Murphy death investigators seek information on man in black tracksuit

Irish police investigating the death of Ashling Murphy have renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” has been made in the murder probe.It comes as police released the description of a man they want to speak to in relation to the 23-year-old’s murder in Co Offaly.Ms Murphy was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days.Police have asked anyone who saw a man dressed in black tracksuit top with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Funeral of Ashling Murphy under way in Co Offaly

The funeral of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy is under way in Co Offaly.The body of the 23-year-old, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation.Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour Ms Murphy.Huge crowds have gathered for the funeral in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church where Ms Murphy’s funeral mass is being held.The service is being livestreamed.Irish...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashling’s murder raises questions about attitudes towards women – funeral told

A “depraved act of violence” which deprived Ashling Murphy of her life has united the country in grief and support, mourners at her funeral have been told.Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan said the murder of the 23-year-old woman has asked questions of “ourselves and of society”.The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.Huge crowds gathered for the funeral in the village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands gather outside Leinster House for emotional vigil for Ashling Murphy

The death of Ashling Murphy must be “a watershed moment to end violence against women”, a vigil for the late musician and teacher has heard.Thousands of people gathered outside Leinster House in Dublin on Friday to pay their respects to the 23-year old, who was found murdered on Wednesday after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.Addressing the crowd, director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) Orla O’Connor said: “It’s really overwhelming to see all of you gathered here this afternoon in memory of Ashling, in support of her and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Campaigners want end to ‘scattered’ approach after Ashling Murphy murder

More must be done to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence in Ireland, campaigners have demanded in the wake of Ashling Murphy’s murder.Irish police are still hunting for the killer of Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days.Mary McDermott, chief executive officer at Safe Ireland, which campaigns for women and children’s safety, said the country does not have a minister with full...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Police arrest man in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

The arrest comes hours after the 23-year-old’s funeral took place. Police investigating the death of Ashling Murphy have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. The arrest comes hours after the 23-year-old’s funeral. Irish police said the man, in his 30s, is being questioned at Tullamore garda station...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

