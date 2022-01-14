ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter reveals CFO succession plan

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas - After the closing of the company’s sale to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus as well as an expansion of its origination strategy last month, more significant changes at Exeter Finance came late on Thursday. The non-prime auto finance company announced chief financial officer...

