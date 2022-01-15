Alison Brie to join John Cena in Freelance

The Hollywood Reporter reports that John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie, “Freelance,” from director Pierre Morel. The movie focuses on an ex-special forces operator who is desperate to escape his humdrum life when he takes a job providing security to a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. A military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them, and each other.
