ITOps Times Open-Source Project of the Week: NordVPN’s speed test tool

Google and IBM are urging tech organizations to join forces to identify critical open source projects after attending a White House meeting on open source security concerns. The meeting, led by White House cybersecurity leader Anne Neuberger, included officials from organizations like Apache, Google, Apple, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, Linux, and Oracle as well as government agencies like the Department of Defense and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The meeting took place as organizations continue to address the Log4j vulnerability that has caused concern since it was discovered in December.
