ITOps Times Open-Source Project of the Week: NordVPN’s speed test tool

By Jakub Lewkowicz
itopstimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordVPN developed a new tool that helps users objectively measure and compare the speed of different VPN services. It allows users to add and compare different VPN services, and provides detailed reporting. “Connection...

www.itopstimes.com

The Verge

Open source developer corrupts widely-used libraries, affecting tons of projects

A developer appears to have purposefully corrupted a pair of open-source libraries on GitHub and software registry npm — “faker.js” and “colors.js” — that thousands of users depend on, rendering any project that contains these libraries useless, as reported by Bleeping Computer. While it looks like color.js has been updated to a working version, faker.js still appears to be affected, but the issue can be worked around by downgrading to a previous version (5.5.3).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
opensource.com

Why we built an open source testing framework

If you've ever wanted to join an open source community and contribute or start an open source project of your own, then read on to find out about our fun and awesome open source project we created from scratch at Red Hat. I'm a Software Quality Engineering Manager in the OpenStack Networking group, and together with a team of engineers both from my team and from R&D, we collaborated to create the Tobiko open source testing framework.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Open source tool helps in the fight against log4j vulnerability exploits

Since the Log4Shell attack targeting a log4j vulnerability was first uncovered towards the end of last year it's posed a threat to web servers worldwide. It's a tricky problem to address because doing so means updating software dependencies. Meanwhile attackers are seeking to inject text into log messages or log message parameters, then into server logs which can then load code from a remote server for malicious use, using obfuscation techniques to hide from security software.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

NordVPN wants to help you test the speed of your VPN connection

Although a lot of different variables including the user interface, apps, servers, locations, protocols and security come into play when choosing the best VPN for your use case, speed will likely be the most important one. However, measuring the speed and performance of a VPN can be difficult which is...
TECHNOLOGY
#Vpn#Nordvpn
Dark Reading

Oxeye Introduce Open Source Payload Deobfuscation Tool

TEL AVIV – January 12th, 2022 – Oxeye, a technology innovator in cloud-native application security testing solutions, today unveiled the first 2022 open-source initiative with the introduction of Ox4Shell. The powerful and free open-source payload deobfuscation tool is the first in a series of solutions to be developed by Oxeye to assist developers, AppSec professionals, and the open-source community. Ox4Shell is designed to confront what some are calling the “Covid of the Internet,” known as the Log4Shell zero-day vulnerability. To counter a very effective obfuscation tactic used by malicious actors, Oxeye’s new open-source tool (available on GitHub) exposes hidden payloads which are actively being used to confuse security protection tools and security teams.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Open Source Replacement For EzCAD

[Bryce] obtained a fiber laser engraver to use for rapid PCB prototyping last Fall. But he was soon frustrated by the limitations of the standard EzCAD software that typically comes with these and similar devices — it is proprietary, doesn’t have features aimed at PCB manufacturing, only runs on Windows, and is buggy. As one does, [Bryce] decided to ditch EzCAD and write his own tool, Balor, named after the King of the Fomorians.
COMPUTERS
Data Center Knowledge

Litmus Chaos Engineering Open Source Project Advances in CNCF

The open source Litmus cloud-native chaos engineering project reached a major milestone on Jan. 11, with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) elevating it to incubation level. The CNCF, which is home to a growing number of cloud-native open source efforts, has three layers of maturity for its projects: sandbox,...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Protect your PHP website from bots with this open source tool

PHP is a widely-used programming language on the web, and it's estimated that nearly 80% of all websites use it. My team at CrowdSec decided that we needed to provide server admins with a PHP bouncer to help ward away bots and bad actors who may attempt to interact with PHP files.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

How to Find Open Source Projects for Beginners

Open Source Guides is like a 101 for open-source guides on. It’ll enlighten you on Open Source and various other elements involved in it. It's the right way to do things. It helps you improve your skills, build meaningful connections, and also build your career. I've compiled a list of some great platforms that help beginner developers find great open source projects and issues to make their first contribution. But before starting, if you don’t know what open source is - Read this post.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Open Source Project vcluster Now Runs Upstream Kubernetes Natively

Loft’s vcluster is the first working virtualization technology for Kubernetes. Loft Labs, a venture-backed startup working on developer tooling and platform technology for Kubernetes, announced that the popular open source vcluster project now supports upstream Kubernetes. Although engineers have already been able to deploy virtual clusters using vcluster on...
COMPUTERS
AdWeek

More Marketers Turn to Meta’s Creative Tailoring and Testing Tools

A marketer working for an auto client needs to figure out how to best advertise a truck on social platforms—with a dog’s head poking out of the front window or sans man’s best friend. How does she decide which creative asset to use? For many marketers, the answer comes from Meta.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

12 Techniques We Used to Get 4.7K+ GitHub Stars for Our Open Source Project in 6 Months

This article explains ways to get more visitors to your GitHub repository by following some best practices such as writing a great readme, quality documentation, and more. We launched ToolJet (https://github.com/ToolJet/ToolJet) in June 2021, since then we've got more than 4700+ stars for our repository. Here is a list of things that worked for us. This is not an article about how to just get more stars for your repository. The article instead explains how to present your project well so that it is helpful for the open-source community. Some of these points have helped us get contributions from more developers, we have contributions from more than 100 developers now.
COMPUTERS
techbeacon.com

Top 5 open-source tools for containerization

Creating containers is quite different from deploying traditional servers, and to achieve the best chance of success you should use tools that are meant to work in the container world. A traditional environment deploys servers by, in part, specifying the servers' storage layout and their network interface card (NIC), CPU,...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

For security alone, we could try paying open source projects properly

It's been an interesting couple of weeks at the intersection of Open Source Avenue and Cybersecurity Way, first with the situation around Log4j, and then this week a JavaScript developer had enough and went rouge. Excuse me while I clutch this set of pearls very tightly as the term open...
COMPUTERS
github.blog

The Open Source Software Security Summit: securing the world’s code together

The world runs on software, which in turn relies on open source. In fact, 99% of the world’s software has at least some open source code in its DNA, meaning the apps and programs that power our lives reflect the hard work of open source developers. This also means that vulnerabilities in open source code can have a global ripple effect across the billions of developers and services that rely on it. As the world’s largest developer platform, GitHub takes those risks seriously and understands its responsibility to support the millions of developers on our platform in coding securely. As part of that responsibility, today, my colleague Stormy Peters and I are proud to represent GitHub at the White House’s Open Source Software Security Summit to share how securing open source begins by empowering developers.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

An open source developer's guide to 12-Factor App methodology

The 12-Factor App methodology provides guidelines for building apps in a short time frame and for making them scalable. It was created by the developers at Heroku for use with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps, web apps, and potentially Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) apps. For organizing projects effectively and managing scalable applications, the 12-Factor App methodology has powerful advantages for open source development.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing The Importance Of Bitcoin's Open-Source Ethos

"Bitcoin Bottom Line" podcast host C.J. Wilson presented a solo episode to break down the topic of open-source software. The concept of Bitcoin being an open-source software projects means that everything about Bitcoin must have visibility and auditability, meaning that anyone, including average non-coders, has access to download the entire language. This encourages folks to participate in an open, Socratic manner, having conversations with logic and not necessarily emotion.
MARKETS
Popular Mechanics

8 Best Tool Belt Suspenders for Any Project

Tool belts are a necessity when tackling larger DIY and construction tasks, making it easy to drastically cut down on time wasted running back and forth to your tool box or garage. Unfortunately, if they’re particularly heavy, or if you have a slim body type, a tool belt can quickly start to slide down and become more of a hindrance than a help. Tool belt suspenders prevent this from happening, and transfer much of the weight of your tools to your shoulders instead of your waist and lower back. They’re also designed with maximum comfort in mind, and are easy to adjust to your specific height and body type.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Log4j: Google and IBM call for list of critical open source projects

Google and IBM are urging tech organizations to join forces to identify critical open source projects after attending a White House meeting on open source security concerns. The meeting, led by White House cybersecurity leader Anne Neuberger, included officials from organizations like Apache, Google, Apple, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, Linux, and Oracle as well as government agencies like the Department of Defense and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The meeting took place as organizations continue to address the Log4j vulnerability that has caused concern since it was discovered in December.
BUSINESS
milton-wi.gov

MadREP Broadband Project - Test Your Speed

Milton businesses and community members are strongly encouraged to participate in the regional broadband assessment project through Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP), which was launched in November 2021. The data collected from this speed testing initiative will help with identifying, as well as quantifying, the existing broadband speeds throughout the region.
MILTON, WI

