3D Zelda Series Game Club

I am a big, big fan of 80’s inspired synthwave music. Something about the way the music conveys a sense nostalgia while at the same time manage to sound futuristic is something that’s always hooked me about that style of music. Perhaps it’s that futuristic slant that serves as the reason why you don’t hear it in a ton of Nintendo games, however, which I’ve always thought is a shame, as when Nintendo has used electronic, synthy music in its games, it’s been awesome (see Prime, Metroid). Admittedly, that style of music I think has to somewhat match the esthetic of the game, but I ask you this: with Zelda, and in particular Breath of the Wild, moving towards a more futuristic presentation with its Guardian swords, Sheikah sates, Divine Beasts and what have you, would electronic synth music fit in Zelda going forward?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO