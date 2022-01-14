ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

3D Zelda Series Game Club

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, join us as we replay the entire 3D Zelda saga. While Zelda doesn't exactly have a flawless record of ariving on its initial release date, we're optimistic that a new...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Understanding 3D Modeling as a Game Designer

Video games are now predominantly 3D, with even many 2D games actually running on 3D graphics. When you’re a game designer, your 3D modeling will be a bit unique. Game designers need to remember the specifics of the angles their image will be viewed from. A game’s visual theme will be one of the things that makes or breaks a game. There are many ways game designers would acquire 3D assets they need for their game. From least effort to most effort, these are typically the four ways that a game developer would acquire the 3D.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Princess Zelda#Nwr Connectivity#Nso#Time
nintendoeverything.com

Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut, a science-fiction horror action game from La-Mulana creator Takumi Naramura. We’ve got 18 minutes of footage. Here’s a whole bunch of information about the game:. The space pioneer ship Ostracida has crashed on an uncharted planet, but the survey...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Play PS5 Games With One Hand Using This 3D-Printed DualSense Adapter

Sony's PS5 DualSense controller can now be used to control games using just one hand thanks to a 3D-printed adapter. As Eurogamer reports, the adapter is the work of Akaki Kuumeri, who has a wealth of 3D printing experience based on his YouTube channel videos. The one-handed DualSense adapter came about because Akaki wanted to play It Takes Two, with the adapter allowing him to use two DualSense controllers at once as can be seen in the video below. It also features as one of the entries in the PrusaPrinters Snap-On Controller Mods contest.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Zelda Series’ Best Use of Non-Traditional Controls?

Nintendo has never been afraid of getting weird in the name of innovation. Leveraging the support of a dedicated fanbase has allowed them to take hardware and software risks that other companies simply wont. While they’ve occasionally asked for too much adjustment for ultimately fleeting gimmicks, their willingness to experiment has led to a variety of tangible benefits for many players. Most notable have been the non-traditional control methods that Nintendo has implemented in their recent systems. Many of their most popular franchises have integrated these bizarre inputs into major releases, and The Legend of Zelda is no exception. Which Zelda game makes the best use of non-traditional control methods?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What’s Your Favorite Zelda Game Ending?

Storytelling in video games has evolved significantly in the last 30 years. The Zelda series is a perfect example of that evolution, particularly in the endings — gone are the days where Link saves the princess, she thanks him, and then the credits roll. Ranging from heartwarming and heroic to bittersweet and hopeful, no two endings are alike, and it makes each game memorable and distinctive. Concluding a story is no easy feat in any medium, so for the Zelda series to have (mostly) consistent great and satisfying endings across a lineup of 19 (almost 20!) games speaks to the quality of the storytelling and writing.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Be Open to Synth/Electronic Music in Future Zelda Games?

I am a big, big fan of 80’s inspired synthwave music. Something about the way the music conveys a sense nostalgia while at the same time manage to sound futuristic is something that’s always hooked me about that style of music. Perhaps it’s that futuristic slant that serves as the reason why you don’t hear it in a ton of Nintendo games, however, which I’ve always thought is a shame, as when Nintendo has used electronic, synthy music in its games, it’s been awesome (see Prime, Metroid). Admittedly, that style of music I think has to somewhat match the esthetic of the game, but I ask you this: with Zelda, and in particular Breath of the Wild, moving towards a more futuristic presentation with its Guardian swords, Sheikah sates, Divine Beasts and what have you, would electronic synth music fit in Zelda going forward?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 279 - A Crystal 30

It's a jam packed episode with our 2022 Preview and Predictions segment rounded out the show, but before that we got plenty to get into. Mario + Rabbids DLC, Pokemon Diamond, Tales of Arise to name a few!. It's a long'un today! We're previewing 2022 today, but first, games!. Perry...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Acend Club maintain hold on Europe in week 2 of HCS Pro Series

Week two of Halo Infinite’s HCS Pro Series showcased a growing shift in the European division, as previously established teams such as Natus Vincere and Quadrant fell short against rising stars in the region. Despite a close 3-2 defeat to Acend in the winners bracket finals, Na’Vi could only conclude the day with a third-place finish. Unsigned underdogs The Lads knocked them out in a tightly-contested lower bracket series for a chance against the dominant force of Acend in this week’s grand finals.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Tomb Raider on Game Boy Advance in 3D runs almost impossibly well

Game Boy Advance had a couple Tomb Raider games, The Prophecy and Legend, but they were both 2D games that no one is rushing to create an hour-long retrospective video about. However, decades later, modder XProger has created a version of the original 3D Tomb Raider that runs shockingly well on Game Boy Advance (GBA), running on an open-source engine called OpenLara. The modder has made an alpha version of the game available for public download, which offers the first two levels and Lara’s house. When the project is complete, XProger is confident that all the levels and even FMV scenes will be able to fit on a 32 MB GBA ROM cartridge.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do You Wish for a Zelda Game That Has Multiple Ending Options?

The ending of most Zelda games are pretty standard; you go through the final dungeon, defeat the boss, and then credits roll. There are a few Zelda games where you can unlock a complete ending or secret ending; i.e Breath of the Wild when you collect all of the memories and Link’s Awakening if you don’t have a single death on your save file. Those are just some examples of alternate endings, but what if a Zelda game had more than just one or two ways to end?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 features a number of Zelda titles

When it comes to speedrunning for a good cause, Games Done Quick has been at it for 10 years now. While their speedruns encompass a variety of games and genres, the sole purpose is to raise money for various charities. This year’s goal is to raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The developers of The Blackout Club are working on a South Park game

Question, the studio behind co-op horror game The Blackout Club, is hiring a lead level designer for a new game "set in the world of South Park." Though the studio includes team members who worked on previous South Park games The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole (as well as the Bioshock series, Dishonored, and Thief: Deadly Shadows), it sounds like this next South Park game won't be another singleplayer RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Who is the Zelda Series’ Most Memorable Shopkeeper?

Despite vast differences in geography and culture, Hyrule and it’s neighboring realms share a universal currency; the almighty rupee. While some of the economies in these lands operate strangely, flooding Link with cash and offering little to purchase, trading and transacting with merchants is a key component of most Zelda adventures. Thanks to the frequency of their interactions and their unique personalities, these entrepreneurs are often among their respective game’s most memorable characters. Which one is the most unforgettable?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do You Want More Complex Combat in Future Zelda Games?

Twilight Princess isn’t my all-time-favorite Zelda game, but it is near the top of my list. Apart from the cinematic dungeon design and sheer, epic mood of this game, one of my favorite additions was the Hidden Skills you learn from the Hero’s Shade. Most of the time, with the exception of Breath of the Wild, Link’s sword combat is tied to just a few signature moves that are pretty basic and easy to pull off in each game. So I absolutely loved and welcomed the Hidden Skills that were taught by none other than the Hero of Time himself!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy