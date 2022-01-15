ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Karatsev outclasses Murray to take Sydney title

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXaIW_0dmanA6J00

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray's quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in defeat at the hands of top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday, with the Russian easing his way to a 6-3 6-3 win.

It was a third career title for the 28-year-old Karatsev, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open as a qualifier last year.

"It gives energy, confidence, especially when I was supposed to play the ATP Cup. I didn't. So to start the year with the title and I arrive to Melbourne already in winning matches, tournament - it for sure gives some confidence," he told reporters.

Murray, playing in his first final since the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, started tentatively and was broken in the first game of the match as Karatsev raced into an early lead after a couple of solid holds.

Three-times major winner Murray struggled on serve throughout the opening set, landing just 48% of his first serves and committing four double faults.

The second set began much like the first as Karatsev broke early to seize the advantage, consistently hurting Murray with a barrage of powerful winners from the back of the court.

Murray showed glimpses of his old self in the fifth game that lasted nearly 13 minutes as the Briton battled valiantly to get a break back, but Karatsev weathered the storm and held on, eventually taking the match in one hour 32 minutes.

"It was a tricky moment in the second set, 3-1 service game, 15-40. It was important moment to keep the level, keep the serve," added Karatsev, who takes on Spaniard Jaume Munar in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Murray, who has faced lengthy layoffs following two hip surgeries, said in an on-court interview: "I'd like to thank my team for all their help this week. First time back in the final for three years, it has been a long road to get here, but thanks for your help."

Earlier, Spanish world number nine Paula Badosa held off French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) to clinch the women's title. read more

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Andy Murray returns to the Australian Open in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a first-round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili, three years on from his last appearance in Melbourne. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, looked to be playing the final match of his career when he lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019, but the former world No 1 has battled through injury setbacks to be handed a wildcard for the first major of the year. The 34-year-old is coming off only his second ATP final appearance since 2017 at the Sydney Tennis Classic,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day two with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will begin their Australian Open campaigns on Tuesday as day two of the tournament starts in Melbourne.Murray is back at the Australian Open for the first time since 2019, when he appeared close to retiring from the sport, while Raducanu is making her first appearance at a Grand Slam since her remarkable US Open triumph in September. Murray said: “For me, it is becoming harder, like leaving the family and stuff, I find that more difficult now than what I did a couple of years ago. For example, if I had another injury again,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Andy Murray ‘could not ask for any more’ after making winning return to Australian Open

Andy Murray focused on the future not the past after returning to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago for another epic Australian Open encounter.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista Agut to five sets in a raucous atmosphere, was looking ahead to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray battles past Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets at Australian Open

Andy Murray showed there is plenty of life in him yet as he returned to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista...
TENNIS
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp#Russian#Briton#Spaniard
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena's £8.5m Marbella mansion is fit for royalty

Novak Djokovic's property portfolio stretches from Serbia to America and even Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million). The tennis pro – who was not able to compete in the Australian Open amid visa problems – spent a lot of time at the latter amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu still learning in the face of difficult results

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
KRON4 News

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy