Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO