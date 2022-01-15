Oakmont Sunday Symposium

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Nominations are open for the 2022 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman Awards. We want to hear about the extraordinary women in our community who inspire you! The St. Mary's County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman. The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Nominees will be recognized at the Women's History Month Symposium Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.
Comments / 0