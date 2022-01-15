Oakmont Sunday Symposium

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live at the Berger Center (masks required) and on Zoom starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16: Dr. Sulayman Clark. Friends of Freedom: The Battle for the Heart & Soul of America. When a nation is strongly divided, can a handful of...

www.kenwoodpress.com

umich.edu

MLK Symposium speakers urge people to confront injustice

Two award-winning journalists talked about their experiences with discrimination and encouraged people to confront injustice during the University of Michigan’s 2022 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium. “Do your research. Understand your part of American history. Understand that we have a long history of struggle ahead of us,”...
EDUCATION
Bay Net

Call For Nominations: Women's History Month Symposium 2022

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Nominations are open for the 2022 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman Awards. We want to hear about the extraordinary women in our community who inspire you! The St. Mary's County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman. The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Nominees will be recognized at the Women's History Month Symposium Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
umich.edu

Special section features highlights of 2022 MLK Symposium

The University of Michigan’s 2022 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium presents symposium keynote speakers: Maria Hinojosa and Rashad Richey, joined by moderator Patricia Coleman-Burns at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Noted journalists and commentators Maria Hinojosa and Rashad Richey will co-headline the University of Michigan’s annual Rev. Dr....
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Biden divides opinion as comments comparing deaths of MLK and George Floyd resurface

A video of President Joe Biden comparing the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr and George Floyd resurfaced during the MLK holiday. In June 2020, Mr Biden, then a presidential candidate, was hosting a roundtable discussion on the economy in Philadelphia. He noted how smartphones and social media has motivated people to take part in the movement protesting against police brutality. “Even Dr King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Mr Biden said at the time. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#American
MSNBC

Manchin's most important mistake in the fight over voting rights

For the better part of the last year, many in the Senate Democratic conference set out to convince Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia of two things: Republicans' voter-suppression efforts represent a serious crisis; and Congress has a responsibility to do whatever is necessary to protect voting rights through federal legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Martin Luther King’s son and Democrats hit out at senators blocking voting rights bill: ‘History will not remember them kindly’

Top democrats and the eldest son of Martin Luther King marked the national holiday that would have celebrated his father’s 93rd birthday by railing against the de facto Senate supermajority requirement. They called out two Democrats for enabling Republican attacks on voting rights by refusing to change Senate rules so Democrats can enact voting rights legislation.Speaking at Washington’s Union Station, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III warned that American democracy “stands on the brink of serious trouble” as long as voting rights legislation backed by Democrats remains bogged down in the upper chamber.The Senate is set to return...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Party preference among voters swings 14 points toward the Republican Party ahead of midterms

A new survey from Gallup shows that Americans’ party preferences swung 14 points toward the Republican Party as Democrats attempt to protect their majorities in the House and Senate in November. Gallup conducted telephone interviews with 12,416 Americans who were at least 18 years old and combined data from 13 separate polls between January and December of 2021. The margin of error is one percentage point. At the beginning of 2021, 49 per cent of Americans identified as Democrats or leaned that way compared with 40 per cent of Americans who identified as Republicans or leaned that way. But...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro’s Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
SOCIETY
Kansas Reflector

Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. The Rev. Michelle Higgins is founder and executive director of Faith for Justice and senior pastor St. John’s UCC-The Beloved Community in St. Louis. Mike Milton […] The post Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

CBS gives Elizabeth Warren plenty of space to spin massive ‘voter suppression’ lies

Democrats can say whatever they want, slinging the vilest slanders and falsehoods, and the media, though nominally tasked with keeping them honest, will sit by silently, nodding along. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts alleged Tuesday that Republican-controlled state legislatures are conspiring to bar black people and college students from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

