After a big win for the Lakers on Monday night, the good news just keeps coming. It appears that Anthony Davis is making significant progress since he injured his knee. Davis has been out since Dec. 17 when he suffered an MCL sprain that was so painful he collapsed on his way to the locker room when it happened. After Anthony Davis got hurt, it was announced that he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks by the Lakers team doctors.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO