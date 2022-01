The LMU women’s basketball team (5-8, 0-3 WCC) dominated their winter break schedule despite several postponements of games. Going into the break, the Lions were coming off a win against Hawaii Pacific University in which they outscored the opposing team by 14 points in a blowout win. Looking to capitalize on their momentum, they headed into break with the goal of beating any team that stood in their way.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO