Premier League

Premier League Matchday 22 Picks | The EPL Show (Ep. 254)

By Soccer Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League Matchday 22 Predictions (Ep. 254) A full breakdown of Matchday 22, as Billi is joined by a special guest— who helps him use this episode to re-explain how some popular soccer markets work. The game of the week sees Manchester City hosting Chelsea—...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte dismisses ‘stupid’ talk of player welfare as a waste of time

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte claims it is “stupid” to talk about player welfare in the Premier League because nothing changes.It is a hot topic at the moment as games are getting called off regularly due to player shortages as a result of coronavirus outbreaks, injuries and international duty with the African Cup of Nations in full swing.The second half of the season will see clubs forced to catch up with a vast number of games, with Burnley having played five less than league leaders Manchester City.Player welfare and the amount of games teams have to play has long been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League in a match that was previously scheduled to be played before Christmas. Both Spurs and Leicester have had several games postponed due to Covid-19 cases, including this weekend as matches against Arsenal and Burnley respectively were postponed. Antonio Conte’s Spurs were left furious by the decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal and now have four games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham in the race for a Champions League spot. Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Player Props Picks MLK Day | The Propcast (Ep. 76)

NBA Player Props Picks MLK Day | (Ep. 76) The Propcast has you covered with the NBA player props for this MLK Day. Munaf Manji and Jong Lee “The Master” dive into all players news and notes in the NBA. First, the guys give a shoutout a few players who are playing well for their respective teams. Next, the guys dive into their NBA player props for the MLK Day. The guys give three player props each and wrap it up with a best bet! And of course, Jong gives another stellar “Best Bites” segment this week.
NBA
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Predictions MLK Day | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 274)

NBA Betting Predictions MLK Day | (Ep. 274) The NBA Gambling Podcast gets the week started with their NBA betting predictions on this MLK Day. First, the guys recap their picks from Friday night, Terrell swept the board going 2-0 and Munaf hit a +900 parlay! Next, the guys dive right into the MLK Day action in the NBA. Munaf and Terrell handicap each side and total with ATS trends and total stats. The guys wrap up the episode with their locks and dogs for the NBA games.
NBA
The Independent

Chelsea looking over their shoulders amid dip in form, Kepa Arrizabalaga admits

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits Chelsea are starting to look over their shoulder in the battle for Champions League qualification after their slump continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton.The third-placed Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight outings since has left their title challenge in tatters.Pressure is growing on manager Thomas Tuchel with his side now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more.In addition, London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could soon start to threaten Chelsea’s position in the top four as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Picks + Northwest Division Update + Injury News | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 275)

NBA Betting Picks + Northwest Division Update + Injury News | (Ep. 275) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to discuss all things happening around the NBA. Munaf Manji and Zach Broner discuss the Kevin Durant injury. How will this impact the Brooklyn Nets? Who has to step up in his absence? Next, the guys also discuss the Draymond Green injury impact to the Golden State Warriors. Later in the podcast, Munaf and Zach dive into the Northwest Division. The guys update on regular season win totals, the current win total how the team has performed thus far this season. Additionally, Munaf and Zach examine which teams are primed to make the playoffs. Further, the guys discuss the two game schedule on Tuesday night. Get caught up on NBA news and betting picks for Tuesday evening!
NBA
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE

