Premier League Matchday 22 Picks | The EPL Show (Ep. 254)

NBA Betting Picks + Northwest Division Update + Injury News | (Ep. 275) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to discuss all things happening around the NBA. Munaf Manji and Zach Broner discuss the Kevin Durant injury. How will this impact the Brooklyn Nets? Who has to step up in his absence? Next, the guys also discuss the Draymond Green injury impact to the Golden State Warriors. Later in the podcast, Munaf and Zach dive into the Northwest Division. The guys update on regular season win totals, the current win total how the team has performed thus far this season. Additionally, Munaf and Zach examine which teams are primed to make the playoffs. Further, the guys discuss the two game schedule on Tuesday night. Get caught up on NBA news and betting picks for Tuesday evening!
