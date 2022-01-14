Deftones Guitarist Stephen Carpenter Releases “Rubicon” Playthrough Video

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has formed a new band called Envy of None that will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. Envy of None also features bassist Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian group Coney Hatch, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne. The 11-track collection offers up...
The New Black guitarist / Who Brought The Dog frontman Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz kept himself busy during lockdown with more musical experimentation. He recently released a full album of '80s-inspired synth wave tunes under the moniker SixMixSix, and has now unleashed a full lenghth album, ROAR!, via RetroSynth Records. The...
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a new video, this time offering up a simple way to improve your musicality and unlock your creativity without music theory. Check it out below. Previously, Loureiro shared another fan-fuelled Q&A session. He discussed the importance of music theory (or not), learing to play...
Venom Prison have released a video for their new song "Nemesis". The video was directed and produced by Thomas Coe-Brooker. The song is off their upcoming album Erebos out February 4 via Century Media. Venom Prison released Primeval in 2020. Check out the video below.
Celebrating the arrival of The Lumineers’ fourth studio album, ‘BRIGHTSIDE,’ with a special Album Release Concert delivered by GrubHub, recorded in the sand and surf of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida during our 2021 Audacy Beach Festival.
Portland alt-rockers Veio have released a music video for their brand new single, "Janus," which was produced by Stephan Hawkes (Chelsea Grin, Attila, I Declare War). The band said of the track, "Janus is a song about trials and tribulations of the past, present and future. We've overcome a lot of adversity in our time as a band and the song is about us trying to endure and overcome."
Montreal, QC-based band, Fall of Stasis will be releasing their first full-length album, The Chronophagist on February 25, 2022. As a first listen, the band has unveiled their single, “The Cult”. “The Cult” is about a pagan cult that heavily indulges in psychoactive substances. The song starts with...
Decent Criminal have released a video for their new song "Summer Trip". The band will be touring the US starting this month and going through March. Decent Criminal released DC EP in 2021. Check out the video below.
A new unplugged performance from Halestorm has arrived online in collaboration with Death Wish Coffee Co.. Billed as ‘Coffee Notes‘, the 30-minute video was directed by Rob Fenn and is available for viewing here (email signup required.) Those who do watch the video will be entered into a giveaway to win an Epiphone EJ-200ce guitar signed by vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger.
With the last two years leaving many feeling lost and alone, Simple Plan is reaching out to let fans know that they are anything but. The multi-million selling and streaming rock band released their new single “The Antidote” late last year, and have recently shared a moving new music video for the track.
It turns out the rumors were true, Meshuggah‘s ninth studio album will indeed be titled “Immutable” and has been slated for an April 01st release on Atomic Fire Records. The following press release was issued today (January 14th) to properly unveil the album:. “Meshuggah announce new album...
The Weeknd has released the new video for “Sacrifice” from his latest album, Dawn FM (XO/Republic Records). The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin. The video was directed by the duo Cliqua. The release began with a compelling trailer for the project...
Ride guitarist and songwriter Andy Bell announces he will release his second solo album Flicker on February 11. The single ‘Something Like Love’ has just had its first play courtesy of Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music and the album is available to pre-order on digital, CD and two gatefold double vinyl variants – silver (frosted clear vinyl with a silver obi) and Bandcamp exclusive gold (translucent ochre vinyl with a gold obi).
Caliban have teased the upcoming arrival of their thirteenth studio album, “Dystopia“, which is expected out this year. While the band have yet to share any exact details regarding their release plans for the record, they did newly unveil the below look at its apparent cover art:
Undeath‘s sophomore album “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave” has been announced for an April 22nd release date. Your first taste of the record is also now available online below in the form of the first single “Rise From The Grave“. A bloody music video shot by Errick Easterday accompanies that track, which the band’s guitarist Kyle Beam had the following to say of:
Deftones‘ Sergio Vega has opened his own shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb to sell some of his own basses from throughout his career. Among the instruments available for purchase include basses used in studio and on tour with Deftones, as well as others used with Vega’s band Quicksand. Vega is also parting ways with various preamp and effects processors used for Deftones songs including “Diamond Eyes,” “Tempest” and “Poltergeist.”
Young Australian djent guitarist Keyan Houshmand, who began playing guitar at the age of five, has been making a name for himself with his incendiary social media guitar videos for a while now. Here he takes his debut bow with the release of a video for his very first single, Black, which you can watch below.
Fans of the Power cinematic universe are just weeks away from the arrival of Power Book IV: Force, which finds Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) now hustling in the streets of Chicago. Following the premiere of the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday (Jan. 16), 50 Cent debuted the Eif Rivera-directed visual to the Force theme song, “Power Powder Respect.”
In the three-minute video compilation that merges the song’s storyline with the plot of the new series, Rivera focuses on subtle close-up shots of the power-hungry drug dealer as he moves like a Ghost throughout. He does pause to...
