Deftones Guitarist Stephen Carpenter Releases “Rubicon” Playthrough Video

Deftones‘ Sergio Vega has opened his own shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb to sell some of his own basses from throughout his career. Among the instruments available for purchase include basses used in studio and on tour with Deftones, as well as others used with Vega’s band Quicksand. Vega is also parting ways with various preamp and effects processors used for Deftones songs including “Diamond Eyes,” “Tempest” and “Poltergeist.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO