Asking Alexandria To Release “Never Gonna Learn” EP

Responding to an outpouring of fan support, Tenille Townes has released her new song “When’s It Gonna Happen.”. “I wrote this song because it’s a real and true window into my life right now and how I feel sometimes about being single. I know that if it’s something I’m feeling, then there must be others who feel the same way I do. I wanted to create something that would speak to them too!” said Townes. “I’ve shared a few pieces of the song on socials, and it has been the most encouraging and exciting thing seeing people comment and say that they feel the same way. I’m really so excited to share the rest of this song with everybody and can’t wait to sing it at the top of our lungs together on the road!”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO