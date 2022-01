With digital cameras, it's all too easy to capture hundreds or even thousands of images. Shooting high-speed bursts of images is excellent when trying to capture the perfect moment, but you end up with many photos that you don't need or want. If you don't have a good workflow for culling images and making selects, your hard drive will be jam-packed with unwanted images in short order. National Geographic contributing photographer Steve Winter worked with WIRED on a new video that outlines the thought process of a professional photographer as he makes image selects. It's a neat look behind the scenes and inside the mind of a pro.

