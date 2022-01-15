ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Nanooks Hockey Falls to Minnesota in Series-Opener

alaskananooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Alaska Nanooks fell to the #8/8 Minnesota Gophers on Friday, Jan. 14 in 3M Arena at Mariucci. Two first-period goals was all Minnesota needed to put away the Nanooks. Tristan Broz scored 13:53 into the first period, taking a pass from Mike Koster to...

alaskananooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bally Sports North Coverage Plans for 16th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota

National On-Air Personality Jamie Hersch Returns for Hockey Day #HDM2022 Schedule & Features Identified. In conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports North announced plans for Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, which will take place on Saturday, January 22, starting at 9:00 a.m. Highlighted by more than 14...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
KEYC

Tips to stay healthy while enjoying the Hockey Day Minnesota fun

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Hockey Day Minnesota festivities continue on throughout the week, the temperatures have started dropping. The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is offering some advice on how to stay warm throughout the next two days. There will be an entertainment tent that will fit 2,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Minnesota Twins Winer Caravan Canceled for Sioux Falls

Once again one of the most anticipated events in the off-season for baseball fans has been scratched due to tot the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan that was slated for a stop in Sioux Falls this month has been canceled. This is the second consecutive year the Twins baseball club will not be traveling to affiliate cities.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Minneapolis#Instagram#The Alaska Nanooks Hockey
alaskananooks.com

Nordic Ski Wraps Up Montana Invitational with Second-Place Finish

SUN VALLEY, Idaho - The Alaska Nanooks Nordic ski team finished the Montana State Invitational in second place, earning 281 total points, 157 from the women and 124 from the men. On the final day of the Nordic races, the two teams raced in the classic technique. The men raced...
SPORTS
alaskananooks.com

Rifle Match with Nebraska Canceled; Nanooks to Face Air Force Academy Twice This Weekend

FAIRBANKS – The Alaska Nanooks rifle team has announced an update in their schedule for this upcoming weekend. Their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers has officially been canceled due to COVID-related illnesses within the Nebraska program. This match was canceled without plans for a makeup. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, this match has been replaced by the Air Force Academy.
FAIRBANKS, AK
goholycross.com

Women's hockey falls to Vermont

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell to Vermont, 9-0, on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Hart Center Rink. Maude Poulin-Labelle had a six-point day for the Catamounts (13-9-2, 10-6-1 Hockey East), with four goals and two assists. Theresa Schafzahl, Kristina Shanahan and Alyssa Holmes each had a three-point afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
alaskananooks.com

Men's Basketball Heads to Simon Fraser for Quick Road Trip

BURNABY, British Columbia - The Alaska Nanooks men's basketball team heads to Simon Fraser for a makeup game after their Jan. 6 game was rescheduled due to covid concerns on the SFU men's basketball team. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Simon Fraser. https://bit.ly/3qzzQrw. Live Stats >> https://bit.ly/3nzM9Cm. West Gymnasium, SFU Campus,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Boston

NHL sets new dates for Bruins games postponed because of the pandemic

The NHL on Wednesday announced the makeup dates for nine Bruins games that were postponed because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All games will be broadcast on NESN and The Sports Hub. Here are the new dates:. Feb. 8: vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: vs. Hurricanes, 7...
NHL
rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Falls at Clarkson on Sunday

POTSDAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Alex Campbell recorded four points to lead the Clarkson University men's hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Sunday night at Cheel Arena. With the win, the Golden Knights improve to 11-7-4 overall (6-2-2 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 9-12-3 (4-5-0 ECAC Hockey).
POTSDAM, NY
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL
KEYC

Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The second day of Hockey Day Minnesota began at Blakeslee Stadium on Monday, and there is plenty to do besides hockey. They have the main rink, but behind the bleachers, it’s like a winter wonderland. They have extra rinks for people to skate on, vendors, fire pits to warm up at, and tents for entertainment.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State falls to No. 2 in latest USCHO Poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks team fell to No. 2 in this week’s USCHO rankings after a season-high nine-game winning streak was snapped against Northern Michigan Friday. Three of the Wildcats’ four goals in the 4-2 loss were scored on breakaways or odd-man rushes. But...
MANKATO, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Men's Hockey Opens 2022 with Sweep of NDSU

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a sweep over North Dakota State University with 6-4 and 6-3 wins at the West Fargo Sports Arena in West Fargo, N.D. The Golden Eagles picked up their second-straight sweep and pushed their win streak to four. They have won five out of their last six games.
CROOKSTON, MN
alaskananooks.com

Rifle Battles Past Ole Miss with 4721-4719 Win

FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks rifle team made it nine-straight on Sunday, Jan. 16 using a score of 4721 to knock-off #4 Ole Miss. The Rebels shot their second-consecutive 4719 after firing that same score at TVSA a day earlier. "We had another exciting match with Ole Miss today. An...
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy