BOZEMAN, Mont. – At long last, it was the start to a brand-new alpine season for the Utah ski team on Tuesday as the squad opened that half of the Montana State Invitational with giant slalom races at Bridger Bowl. With just the slalom remaining on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Utah continues to hold first place in the team standings for the meet, and now has 146 points of separation from second-place Denver.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO