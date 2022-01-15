The Doncaster boxer fighting depression one punch at a time

Singer and actor Hazel O’Connor is recovering after a “serious medical event”, her family have said. The 66-year-old, who rose to fame as a pop star in the Eighties after appearing in the film Breaking Glass, was found at her home in southern France on Sunday 9 January. After being rushed to hospital, she was found to have suffered a bleed on the brain and was placed in an induced coma for 24 hours while receiving treatment, according to a blog post by her brother, Neil O’Connor.He said that the artist has been showing “a lot of progress” since being...

