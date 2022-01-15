The Doncaster boxer fighting depression one punch at a time

Attendees at this week’s football matches are being urged to be careful as restrictions on large events are lifted by the Scottish Government.Games were rescheduled by sports authorities after restrictions were introduced in December, limiting large outdoor events to 500 people, after the Omicron variant began to spread rapidly across the UK.Chief medical officer Dr Sir Gregor Smith urged fans returning to stadiums to exercise care, with the first fixture due to be played on Monday at Celtic Park – a stadium which has a capacity of upwards of 60,000 people.Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said:...
