The disabled wildlife photographer making nature accessible

Families of disabled children felt abandoned during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fear the ramifications of more restrictions, MSPs have heard.Various services supporting children and their families were stopped during the pandemic to slow the spread of the virus.But Susie Fitton, the policy manager of Inclusion Scotland said this took a toll on families dealing with children with additional needs.Ms Fitton told the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee at Holyrood that particular fault was found with services delivered by local authorities.That feeling of abandonment hasn't abated for some families even though services in some cases have been re-instatedSusie Fitton,...
On the day that severe cuts to train services take effect across Britain, a government agency is recommending employers provide “extra car parking so staff can avoid using public transport”.The advice is contained in an Acas webpage discussing steps when staff are concerned about catching coronavirus.The conciliation service tells employers: “As well as following working safely guidelines, ways to help keep people safe could include extra car parking where possible so they can avoid using public transport.”The recommendation from Acas – which is a body within the Department for Business – comes at a time when passenger usage has slumped to...
A series of vandalism has had a "costly impact" on a life-saving charity. Cornwall Air Ambulance's shop in Bodmin has been damaged several times, racking up a £1,000 repair bill, its chief executive said. There have been breakages to windows, barriers, railings and delivery vans. The shop is said...
A worker was run over and killed by a reversing excavator on a construction site after its operator had not seen him, an inquest found. James Rourke, 22, was working as a site engineer in Brampton, Cambridgeshire when he died in November 2019. An inquest jury found no supervision was...
As new figures reveal a collapse of rail commuting since the start of the year, public transport campaigners have reacted furiously to official advice to drive rather than use the train or bus.Analysis by The Independent of the latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures shows that, in the first 10 working days of 2022, rail passengers were at just 47 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.During the 10 working days before Christmas, train use averaged 62 per cent.Weekend rail travel since the start of 2022 is slightly higher, at 53 per cent.Earlier this week The Independent revealed that Acas, part of...
Water quality standards are being met at 99% of designated bathing spots in England the Environment Agency has said.Testing for E.coli and intestinal enterococci bacteria across 400 sites during the 2021 bathing season, defined as May 15 to September 30, saw 70.7% of beaches and inland waters rated “excellent”.A further 24% were rated “good” and 4.3% were awarded a score of “sufficient”.The presence of E.coli and intestinal enterococci in water samples is often an indicator of sewage contamination.The latest figures, published on Wednesday, compare to 98.3% in 2019 – the last full data set due to interruptions in monitoring...
Overnight sleeper trains between London and Cornwall will be cancelled between Mondays and Thursdays for eight weeks due to a complication with engineering work, Network Rail has announced.Disruption to Great Western Railway’s (GWR) Night Riviera service begins next week, with the normal timetable not resuming until Monday March 21.Network Rail is building a 209-metre long shelter on a stretch of track between Dawlish and Holcombe, Devon to improve protection from falling rocks.The rockfall shelter extension is a key piece of workMark Hopwood, GWREngineers recently discovered that poor ground conditions mean work to install the foundations cannot be carried out...
“Dangerous” and “pointless” fogging machines are being used throughout the UK in high-risk settings, such as care homes and schools, in an attempt to clean the air of Covid particles.The machines work by spraying a hazardous mist of disinfectant into the air, but the World Health Organisation does not recommend their use. UK government guidance says: “Disinfectants applied as a fog, mist or vapour may reach harmful levels during delivery.”However, fogging machines are being used in care homes, schools and nurseries across the UK, The Independent has been told.Multiple homes run by a major care group in England, Scotland and...
London’s mayor is facing renewed calls to scrap plans for a new road tunnel under the Thames as part of the drive to cut car journeys.Friends of the Earth called for Sadiq Khan to “go a step further” than a proposed shake up of charges for motorists in the capital and call an end to the project. A new tunnel is being built in east London linking Silvertown, a district near London City Airport, to the Greenwich Peninsula on the other side of the river. Transport for London says the Silvertown Tunnel - which is scheduled to open in 2025...
A disabled woman is calling for greater understanding of female safety after she "begged" a bus driver to let her travel home when her pass did not work. Rachel Davies's pass was declined when she tried to take the first of two buses home, in Northampton. The Stagecoach driver let her travel to her first stop but could not help further.
Amateur photographers have been cataloguing the wealth of wildlife on a farm after the land was opened up to them by a nature-loving farmer. Tom Clarke, who farms at Prickwillow in Cambridgeshire, has dedicated part of his land as natural habitat. "I wanted to show that nature can thrive alongside...
