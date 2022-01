The air travel industry has changed a great deal in a year. Air travel dropped close to zero during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Airports were empty and planes were grounded. Several large airlines nearly went out of business. Holiday travel in 2020 was sharply curtailed. In 2021, though, more than 2.3 million people flew over the Thanksgiving weekend, the highest level since the pandemic began. There were not enough TSA agents at some airports to handle the volume, which backed up travelers on their way to their planes. (These are America’s busiest air routes right now.)

