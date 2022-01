LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Sometimes a familiar hike can be made refreshingly new. A recent hike to Hardin Butte, a somewhat nondescript cinder cone in Lava Beds National Monument, was spiced up by adding a short cross-county detour that led to the Thomas-Wright Battlefield overlook. The detour led us to a view of the place where U.S. Army troops were attacked and many killed during the Modoc War nearly 100 years ago.

