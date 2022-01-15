De Rosier, Joan

KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice" but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could, even though it was unsure what Moscow really wanted. On a visit to...
New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
Washington (CNN) — The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of former President Donald Trump's children, Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., sources tell CNN.
(CNN) — The new government website where people can order free Covid-19 at-home rapid antigen tests is up and running. With just names and addresses, families can go to COVIDtests.gov and request up to four free tests to be delivered to their homes. The website comes online as the...
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school during his nearly four-decade career, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday. Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Major international airlines canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they’re using Wednesday, the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology. Some airlines said they were warned that the...
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week, a White House official told CNN, the latest federal step aimed at reining in the US' Covid-19 surge. The masks -- which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile...
SYDNEY (AP) — Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation. Communications have been down...
André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Taley's death was confirmed on his Instagram account. The cause of death was not provided. Talley's literary agent David Vigliano confirmed Talley's death to USA Today. The Instagram post...
