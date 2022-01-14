ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid temperatures tonight

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Clear and cold. Low -11. Tomorrow morning: Bitterly cold wind chills. -25 to -30. Temperatures start out below zero. Tomorrow evening: Clear and turning colder. Near zero. *** Wind chill warning in effect for all of Central New York Friday night into afternoon Saturday***. ***Winter storm watch in...

