Former ACCEPT and current U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider will release a new album, “My Way”, on April 22 via Atomic Fire Records. Billed as “his most personal and extraordinary album to date,” the effort contains 17 cover versions of the very songs that have influenced the musician and singer the most. All kinds of classics from music history are among them – including those that you might not expect from Udo. Not only does a very personal story lie behind each of the tracks, but also a sometimes surprising arrangement that, despite the very individual implementation, lives and breathes Udo‘s manuscript throughout.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO