NAUGATUCK — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to report any sightings of a missing local teen, who was last seen about a week ago. Police said 15-year-old Tyler Walker was last seen leaving his Naugatuck home around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. On Monday, police issued an “attempt to locate” for Walker after his family reached out to authorities for help finding him.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO