Computers

Weekly News for Designers № 626

By Speckyboy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSS in 2022 – Here’s what to expect from CSS in the new year. octolink – Check out this link sharing app for GitHub repositories. The Year in Type – Look back at some typographic highlights from 2021. A not so gentle intro to web3...

BlogHer

The Best Content Planning Tools for Organizing Your Ideas

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...
INSTAGRAM
Design Week

Design Week’s biggest product stories of 2021

From an award-winning one-step ladder to Coca-Cola’s venture into paper bottles, these were our biggest product stories of the year. UK government unveils EV chargepoint in electrification push. In November, the government revealed a prototype for an electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint, designed by PA Consulting in collaboration with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
An Introduction to WordPress Block Themes

The components that make up a typical WordPress theme haven’t changed much over the years. So much so that project co-founder Matt Mullenweg quipped that the old school Kubrick theme (released in 2005) still works with modern versions of the content management system. Sure, theme developers have bolted on...
COMPUTERS
Scenarios Where the WordPress Gutenberg Block Editor Replaces Custom Code

Extensibility has long been one of the strengths of WordPress. If there’s something the content management system (CMS) doesn’t do out-of-the-box, you can write code or install a plugin to enable it. Thus, building websites with WordPress usually means adding at least some custom code along the way....
COMPUTERS
Why ‘Grumpy Designer’ Is the Only Title I Want

Perhaps no industry has a wider array of mystifying job titles than web design. One could spend hours attempting to figure out the difference between a “People Operations Coordinator” and a “Project Manager”. Is the former just a fancier way of describing the latter? Only the job poster knows the answer.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
designboom.com

business of design week 2021 'resets' global design with online hybrid event

Over 80 renowned brand leaders, design masters and entrepreneurs from various sectors gathered at business of design week (BODW) 2021, based in hong kong. at asia’s premier online annual event on design, an exciting line-up of key panel sessions – drawing on the theme ‘global design reset’ – signified the need for fresh thinking, decisive leadership and collaborative creativity across various disciplines. organized by hong kong design centre (HKDC), the concluded program that run from 1-4 december, included designers and speakers from all over the world with names like herzog & de meuron, refik anadol studio, thomas heatherwick and many more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
SPY

The 12 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

While laptops have become more and more popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards as well as much more memory and storage. Many desktop models offer both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access as well as more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Tests Paid Subscriptions With Small Group of U.S. Creators

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories. For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: 99 cents, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram. Though the company has not yet disclosed what the revenue share percentage will be...
INTERNET
SPY

This 4K Smart TV Was Already Affordable, and Now It’s 40% Off for a Limited Time

Football season is nearing an end, and you’ll want to make the right impression when you have visitors over for the big game. What’s the best way you can do that? It has to be none other than watching it on a big screen. Before you send out those invites to friends and neighbors, you’ll want to check out the deal going on right now on the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K smart TV. It’s discounted by 40% for a limited time. (If your budget is limited to $500, the 55-inch model is 38% off, which brings...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple’s MacBook pro has a rare discount – here’s how to get it

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past two years of working from home, it’s that our tech needs to be in fine working order. When it comes to giving our laptops an upgrade, it certainly pays to invest in the ones that are built to last. And of course, you can’t get much better than Apple’s MacBooks. But with most of the brand’s laptops costing well over £1,000, the price can be off-putting. Couple this with the fact that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and you’ve got yourself a rather hefty outgoing.Thankfully, we’re always...
COMPUTERS

