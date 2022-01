Many of the world's best athletes are preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. And with all eyes on the Games, these are some of the top ones to watch. The world's top female speed skater will be making her second Olympic appearance after Team USA teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot. Jackson, 29, is just months removed from winning the speed skating World Cup, becoming the first Black woman to do so. She is currently ranked No. 1 in the women's 500-meter by the International Skating Union and will compete in the same event in Beijing.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO