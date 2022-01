Leif Ove Andsnes and Lise Davidsen salute each other's artistry at the end of a generous recitalBoth images Mark Allan/Barbican. The visuals last night, in the first concert of a Barbican mini-residency, made the Grieg first half better still: Davidsen lives each world, communicates so well with her audience – as she moves so beautifully on and off stage, too, she looks around as if to engage – and has the benefit of a well-lit stage, the auditorium duly darkened, with translations projected on a screen above (why doesn’t the Wigmore do that?) Andsnes’ perfect placing of every final chord or phrase registered in a silence that was alive with intensity.

