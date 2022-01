This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Visa. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a pretty dismal start to the new year. Coming into January, BTC was trading around $46,500 before reaching $48,000 by January 2. From there it fell to $45,500 by January 4 before dropping sharply on January 5, reaching $42,500 by January 6. BTC then channeled between that figure and $40,000 until breaking above $43,000 on January 12 where it is currently trading.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO