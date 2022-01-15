Accident: 4 killed, 13 injured in Ekumfi Ekotse-Bodjano road crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is dead and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Itasca County on Friday morning. According to the state patrol, around 7:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man driving a Saturn was going south on Highway 46, when he lost control and entered the northbound lane near County Road 140. There, he collided in a t-bone crash with a Toyota Tundra, which had four occupants. The four people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Saturn was killed in the crash. He was identified as Jacob Jeffrey Starck, from Deer River. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. State patrol said the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO