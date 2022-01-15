ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Accident: 4 killed, 13 injured in Ekumfi Ekotse-Bodjano road crash

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people died on the spot while 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred at Ekotse/Bodjano in Ekumfi district. ASP Beatrice Sintim–Koree of Mankessim MTTD of the Ghana...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Two Men Injured In Greenville Road Crash

A wreck on Greenville Road near Old Bluff Springs Road sent two men to the hospital Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Michael Mathis was northbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road and hit a culvert. The truck then came...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
foxbaltimore.com

13-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured, in Delaware accident

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Salisbury man driving a flatbed truck was involved in a crash in Delaware that killed a 13-year-old girl Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police said the accident happened when a 17-year-old Delaware girl lost control of her 2006 Jeep Liberty, crashing into the Freightliner flatbed truck driven by a 26-year-old Salisbury man.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Itasca County Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is dead and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Itasca County on Friday morning. According to the state patrol, around 7:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man driving a Saturn was going south on Highway 46, when he lost control and entered the northbound lane near County Road 140. There, he collided in a t-bone crash with a Toyota Tundra, which had four occupants. The four people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Saturn was killed in the crash. He was identified as Jacob Jeffrey Starck, from Deer River. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. State patrol said the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ekotse Bodjano#The Ghana Police Service
10TV

1 killed, 1 injured in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died and another was injured in a crash in Columbus Monday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened at Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive around 3:30 p.m. A car hit two or three other vehicles before crashing into a tree, police said. One...
COLUMBUS, OH
abc57.com

Driver and passenger injured in crash on icy road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A driver and her passenger were injured in a crash along C.R. 17 on Monday morning, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 10:40 a.m., a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on C.R. 17, north of C.R. 142, when it slid on the icy road and ran off the west side of the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man injured in an off-road accident in Carroll County

CARROLL CO. – Indiana Conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that seriously injured the operator. Saturday at approximately 8:25 p.m., Carroll County dispatch was notified of an ORV accident by a caller who had overheard the crash and then located the operator 55-year-old Daniel Gibson, unconscious on County Road 500 South just east of US 421 in rural Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KEYT

Road crash in West Bank kills 8 Palestinians, injures 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — A truck and a van collided on a narrow two-lane highway in the occupied West Bank, killing eight Palestinians and injuring two. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning for the victims, who he described as “martyrs of trying to make a living.” Thousands of Palestinian laborers work in Jewish settlements along Highway 90, which runs through the Jordan Valley. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed the seven deaths in Thursday’s accident and said three people were evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment. Israeli and Palestinian media reported that one of them later died.
ACCIDENTS
Lake Oswego Review

Pedestrian killed, another injured in two crashes

The name of the victim who died early Wednesday, Jan. 13 was not immediately released.A pedestrian was critical injured Wednesday evening and another died early Thursday in two crashes. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 when police received a report of a person down at North Denver Avenue just south of the I-5 overpass. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. The victim sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The Portland Police Major Crash...
PORTLAND, OR
riviera-maya-news.com

One killed, 6 injured in highway accident outside Cancun

Cancun, Q.R. — One person was killed and six left injured in a two-vehicle crash outside Cancun. On Saturday, a highway collision killed one person after a passenger van and SUV crashed head on. The 6:00 p.m. accident was reported to authorities a few kilometers south of Cancun along...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

A1 crash: Three men killed in collision in Cambridgeshire

Three men have died following a collision on the A1 in Lincolnshire, police have said.The three-vehicle crash occurred just before 1am yesterday morning on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe, Stamford.According to Cambridgeshire Police, the collision involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.The force said the three men - aged 34, 25 and 38 - died at the scene.Another two people were rushed to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.A tweet from Cambridgeshire Constabulary last night reported closures along the A1 northbound between Wittering, Cambridgeshire, and Stamford. According to the post,...
ACCIDENTS
WCAX

Two killed, one injured in Charlestown, N.H. crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Sullivan County, New Hampshire. Police say they got a call Thursday night around 7 p.m. that a Ford Mustang was driving erratically and without headlights on Route 12 in Charlestown. Then, the call came that the Mustang...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
The Independent

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire police said.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary were called to a farm in the Moor Lane area about 4.25pm on Tuesday following a report of a serious accident.It was reported a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer had fallen into a river after a bridge collapsed.Eleven people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident, police said.At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten by fox or badger’ after car broke down

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Collision Leads To Explosion On Hwy. 99 In Elk Grove, Suspect Fled Scene

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol. Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider. The vehicle caught fire as the victim extricated themselves from the car. Lanes three and four of Highway 99 were blocked near Laguna Boulevard, where the accident took place. The car that caused the original collision also crashed, flipping over, but the suspect fled the scene before officers could detain him.
ELK GROVE, CA
The Independent

‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy