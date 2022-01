ArcGIS Mission is an all-inclusive multi-platform tool that connects mission managers, analysts in the command center, and mission responders, members in the field, to improve communication and location awareness. At the latest release of ArcGIS Mission, a sensor report was introduced as a new type of report submitted through the trigger of third-party hardware that is configured with ArcGIS Mission Responder. This feature was designed to enhance communication between responders and managers. With the integration of sensor devices, responders can now automatically submit reports with a specific set of information whenever they are triggered by the third-party hardware, minimizing the submission time and amount of human interaction needed to alert analysts in the command center.

