ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GeForce NOW brings Fortnite to iOS devices

By denise robinson
thegamerhq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeForce NOW brings Fortnite to iOS devices. The new Fortnite mobile version is not just for iOS users. It also affects most iOS users since they have been unable to play Fortnite since May 2021. iOS gamers have been unable to play Fortnite Battle Royale since it was removed...

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot Hardware

Fortnite Returns To iPhones And iPads Via GeForce Now, How You Like Them Apples?

Fortnite is finally coming back to iPhone and iPad devices, though not because Epic Games and Apple ended their legal dispute and came to a mutual resolution. We're still waiting to see how that situation ultimately plays out (and we be waiting quite a while). However, Fortnite is getting ready to land on iOS and Safari through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service. It will also be available to play on Android devices through GeForce NOW.
VIDEO GAMES
San Angelo LIVE!

Microsoft Purchases Call of Duty & Other Popular Games for Nearly $70 Billion

NEW YORK, NY – In a game changing move, Microsoft is expected to purchase gaming franchise Activision for nearly $70 billion. According to the agreement, Microsoft will purchase extremely popular gaming franchise, Activision, for $68.7 billion. This will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company behind Sony and Tencent. Popular Activision games include Call of Duty, World of War Craft, and Candy Crush.  Microsoft officials have hinted that once the deal in complete Activision games will be placed on the Xbox and PC game pass.  Microsoft expects the Activision deal “to close in…
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Ios#Mobile Game#The App Store#Geforce Now
newswatchtv.com

Fortnite is Coming Back to iOS…Sort Of

Fortnite is finally coming back to iOS, but not by winning any legal battle or making amends with Apple. No, Epic Games doesn’t seem like they are at all interested in playing nice with the company in charge of every app download on an iOS device. Ok, so if...
VIDEO GAMES
talkandroid.com

The Nvidia Shield TV Experience 9.0 update brings Android 11, 4K GeForce Now gaming, and more

If you have an Nvidia Shield TV device you are probably already aware that it’s received a number of software updates over the years since the first variant launched back in 2015. Nvidia has refreshed the hardware a couple of times with the 2019 and Stick models, but it has made no differentiation between the devices when it comes to rolling out new OS updates, and the new Android TV 11 firmware is no different. Rolling out to all of the Nvidia Shield TV devices the new firmware includes Shield Experience 9.0 and a raft of new features such as 4K gaming with GeForce Now and app updates.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Fortnite is finally returning to iOS… sort of

Fortnite will once again be playable on Apple’s hardware thanks to a new collaboration between Epic Games and Nvidia GeForce Now. After the popular battle royale title was booted off iOS devices back in August 2020, and permanently blacklisted in September last year following the legal dispute between Epic and Apple, it looked like iPhone and iPad players would never be able to return to Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Fortnite Battle Royale
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Apple Insider

'Fortnite' returns to the iPhone through Nvidia's Geforce Now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nvidia and Epic Games have announced that "Fortnite" will make its return to Apple platforms through the GeForce Now cloud streaming service, though only via web browser.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iOS again with Nvidia GeForce

Mobile Fortnite players can get ready to return to the island on their iPhone and iOS devices, despite the game being removed and banned from the App Store in 2020. After months of back-and-forth legal proceedings between Apple and Epic Games, with iOS users unable to play Fortnite on their Apple devices for the duration of the lawsuit, it looks like things could be set to change.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Fortnite Will Be Playable Soon On iOS Devices, Thanks To Nvidia

If you're the owner of an iPhone or iPad and you've wanted to play Fortnite on your device, you've been out of luck for about a year and a half. That's how long Epic Games' battle royale has unavailable on those devices, following Epic's attempt to circumvent Apple's App Store and its associated fees.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sega bringing Total War: Medieval 2 to iOS and Android devices this "spring"

The Creative Assembly's much-loved historical strategy game Total War: Medieval 2 is making its way to iOS and Android devices sometime this spring. The original Total War: Medieval 2 released for PC all the way back in 2006, giving players control of a medieval faction and the tools of government, military, economy, diplomacy, and religion required to shape its historical course across three continents.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Dirt 3 Free Mobile Game Download Full Version

Dirt 3 is part of the dirt series. It’s a fun and exciting game. Codemasters developed it and published it. This game’s graphics are of very high quality. This game also features powerful sound effects. You can also download Police Super Cars Racing. When you first start this...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Fortnite finds a way back onto iOS

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re exploring how Nvidia’s GeForce Now has become a proving ground for the future of mobile game distribution, starting with Fortnite’s return to iOS. Oh yeah, and Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. More to come on that soon.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nvidia's GeForce Now service can stream Fortnite on iPhone and Android

Over a year after Apple and Google removed the Fortnite online battle game from their respective app stores for iPhones, iPads or Android devices, chipmaker Nvidia has an answer. Sorta. Nvidia said Thursday it will begin offering a test version of Fortnite through its GeForce Now game streaming service. People...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokimane’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, headset and more

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. She began streaming in 2013 while attending college in Canada. Pokimane is one of the first channels to focus on audience engagement as opposed to pure gameplay. Pokimane found success as a League of Legends streamer attracting viewers with her...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Fortnite is technically back on iOS, thanks to a GeForce Now game streaming loophole

Fortnite is back on iOS today... sort of. The popular battle royale game isn’t back on the App Store (where it’s been missing since Apple pulled the app from its storefront in August 2020), but iPhone and iPad owners can now stream Fortnite to play on their phones and tablets through Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, which opened up a closed beta today to test the new streaming version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a long-form animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy