London-based digital identity firm Yoti has filed a patent in the UK for a novel way to counter the loopholes that can allow injection attacks in web browsers during identity verification with biometrics and other data. The new SICAP (Secure Image Capture) product not only obfuscates the code being sent, an approach used by other providers, but adds a cryptographic signature key to the code being sent to increase security by a significant magnitude.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO